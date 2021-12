A day after a jubilant return from the holiday weekend, equity markets merely simmered in Tuesday's trading session. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention yesterday evening released new recommendations for those who have contracted COVID-19: most prominently, the agency reduced the suggested isolation time for asymptomatic carriers from 10 days to five. However, Wall Street seemed uninterested in this new development and had little other omicron-related news to glom onto.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO