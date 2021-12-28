ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Local firefighter recovering from severe burns surprised with Rose Bowl tickets

By Marian Bouchot
 22 hours ago
Cal Fire Firefighter Anthony Reyes always knew he wanted to be a firefighter. Helping people and a life of service was his dream but one incident last year turned his dream job into a nightmare. He was severely burned while fighting a house fire on Dec. 8, 2020 . He suffered second and third-degree burns on 23% of his body. Four other firefighters and two residents were injured in the fire as well.

“I look at life differently now. Things that I used to take for granted, I no longer do, because they can just be taken away from you with an instant," said Reyes. “It's an eye-opener, for sure. It's like anything, you never realize what you have until it's gone.”

Reyes suffered major burns to his hands and spent 24 days in the hospital. He was welcomed home by friends and family on Jan.1, 2021.

Coachella Valley resident Tom Atkin decided to donate Rose Bowl tickets to the local hero. Atkin shared the following statement with News Channel 3:

"I have been blessed to sit in these seats.  They are awesome and the Rose Bowl is a fantastic experience. With all that is going on in the country, I thought that a first responder, who gives us so much, would greatly enjoy New Year's Day at the game. Just a way to express my gratitude... for all the heroic efforts these dedicated people do.  Enjoy the game, Anthony.  Send me a photo!"

"Give [Tom] a big hug and a big thank you for the awesome treat and the chance for the experience," said Reyes. "I don't like to say that, oh, I'm a hero. Like, at the end of the day, I signed up to help people, sign up to be there to you know, help communities."

Since returning home, Reyes has continued his recovery journey. He goes to the doctor regularly and has therapy appointments three to four times per week. Simple tasks like walking the dog, opening doors, and cooking are much harder for him to do.

In addition to his physical recovery, Reyes fights a daily battle with PTSD since the incident. He is attending therapy to improve his mental health. He is working with his three-year-old service dog, Dodger, who is still in training through Working Dogs for Warriors .

Reyes said his goal is to one day go back to doing the job he loves.

“We keep pushing forward trying and trying and trying," said Reyes. “Deal with it the best we can, and keep going forward and just try to enjoy life, as we all know, life is very short.”

Reyes said he’s noticed how little help there is for first responders suffering from PTSD. He wants to make sure others like him can get the help they need. He encourages people to donate to non-profits helping first responders and veterans suffering from PTSD like Working Dogs for Warriors .

