The MCU’s most mischievous villain recently got his own spin-off series this year. It’s no wonder that Loki’s (Tom Hiddleston) appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has gained so much success; as the first multidimensional baddie of Phase 1, Loki quickly rose in popularity due to his nuanced story, the threat he poses to the heroes, and his glorious stage presence. He even stole his own brother’s move in 2011 with his introduction in Thor. It is in this first appearance where the most complicated aspects of Loki’s character are shown. Though Loki is a fun villain on his own, what truly makes him stand out among the rest as a great villain is the contrast between him and his brother, Thor (Chris Hemsworth). Nowhere in the MCU is this contrast shown more clearly than in the brothers’ first appearance.

