Good morning, Boston. Here are five things you need to know to start your busy workday, plus an ode to a wholesome corner of the internet. An independent cost analysis on Mass General Brigham’s $2 billion expansion says the proposals would eke out some small reductions in health care spending, but critics say the report is incomplete and biased toward the health system, Jessica Bartlett reports.

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO