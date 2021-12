Among the top cryptocurrencies, what would have the biggest returns for a $1000 investment in January 2021?. According to CNBC, the highest yielding crypto this year is Solana, as a $1000 investment in the SOL token at $1.53 last January would have grown to around $118,418, based on Tuesday's price of $181.18. It just launched in 2020, and since then the Solana price soared to over 13,800 percent over the current year.

