Siena Athletics, CDPHP hosting food drive at men’s basketball game

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Siena Athletics and CDPHP are teaming up to host the CDPHP Donate for Hunger food drive to support the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York’s hunger relief efforts. The post-holiday food drive will focus on ethnically diverse menus.

The food drive is slated for January 9 at 2 p.m. when the Siena men’s basketball team hosts Fairfield. Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable, culturally appropriate food items including olive oil, nuts and seeds, dried fruits, dried beans, and various grains.

The collection will take place on the arena concourse outside sections 104 and 105. Fans who donate at least three non-perishable items will receive a voucher for two free tickets to an upcoming Siena men’s basketball home game during the 2021-22 regular season. The voucher may be redeemed for tickets at the arena box office, based on availability.

“After having to cancel last year’s food drive because of COVID-19, this year’s event takes on even greater significance for us,” said Siena College Director of Athletics and Vice President John D’Argenio. “Hunger is a significant issue in our community, and the pandemic has only made it worse. This food drive is always well-received by our fans, thanks to their incredible generosity, and I am confident this year will be no different.”

Food distribution has increased by nearly 40% in 2020 and has remained at these elevated levels. The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York provided 41 million pounds of food to the community in 2019 and 55.8 million pounds in 2020. The Food Bank expects to distribute 51 million pounds this year.

