ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

This Sweet Ingredient Boosts Immunity, Soothes Your Stomach, and Deepens Sleep

By Ale Russian
FIRST For Women
FIRST For Women
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s almost a new year, and that means another shot at sticking to our health resolutions. But there’s no need to dread the thought of getting healthy. Some changes can be sweet — like adding more honey to your diet! Raw honey has a bevy of health benefits that can leave...

www.firstforwomen.com

Comments / 1

Related
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The One Ingredient You Should Stop Putting In Your Coffee (It Causes Inflammation!)

Whether catching up with friends or just starting your day, coffee is a touchstone of most people’s everyday lives. Luckily, in its raw form, coffee can have a number of health benefits. However, the added cream, sugars, and syrups can defeat the purpose of any nutritional benefits coffee may have. Some additives may even be an irritant for common health issues, including inflammation. We asked Dr. Mark Iwanicki, ND LAc with New York Center for Innovative Medicine the best way to take your coffee so that you can maximize its benefits and minimize any negative effects.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
asapland.com

Treating Stomach Germs With Vinegar

We all know too well how difficult it can be to fight stomach germs, especially if you are that person who always has an upset stomach. Although eating yogurt can ease the pain that comes with diarrhea or constipation, sometimes the issue stems from food poisoning. That is why we’re sharing this vinegar drink recipe that not only treats stomach discomfort but also kills bad bacteria.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hibiscus Tea#Immune System#Bacteria#Digestive Tract#Tea Bags#Australian
LIVESTRONG.com

How Bad Is It Really to Sleep on Your Stomach?

If you asked a room full of people how they like to sleep, you'd probably get a slightly different answer from each person. Some like to sleep on their side, hugging a pillow, while others prefer to stay on their back all night. And you may even meet one or two people who get their best shut-eye facedown.
HEALTH
doctortipster.com

Sleep and the immune system

In compliance with the FTC guidelines, please assume the following about all links, posts, photos and other material on this website: (...) Keeping your immune system working efficiently is very important for well-being. There are many things that you can do to boost your immune systems such as taking vitamins, eating foods rich in antioxidants, and others. However, there is another important element that can boost your immunity system and that is sleep.
HEALTH
POPSUGAR

Up the Protein in Your Oatmeal With These Incredibly Filling Ingredients

Dietitians and fitness trainers encourage their clients to eat a balanced diet, complete with all three macros (protein, carbs, and fat). But getting enough daily protein seems to be a hot topic. As far as breakfast goes, registered dietitian Leslie Langevin, MS, RD, CD, of Whole Health Nutrition recommends getting 13 to 20 grams of protein for that first meal. If you love to dive into a bowl of oatmeal in the morning, check out how much protein that hearty bowl offers you.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Health
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice On Your Holiday Drinks Can Boost Your Mood, Sharpen Your Focus, and Deepen Your Sleep

Nothing makes festive drinks like eggnog and mulled wine tastier than dusting them with plenty of fresh-grated nutmeg. Even better? This yummy spice has three key health benefits to make the holiday season even brighter and merrier. Nutmeg can boost serotonin production to help your mood, your sleep, and your focus — read on to find out more, and for three great recipes that put this spice front and center!
RECIPES
Woman's World

5 Relaxing Winter Activities That Will Boost Your Immunity

Looking for an easy way to protect yourself from getting sick? Your favorite ways to unwind are study-proven to help fight colds and viruses so you stay healthy all winter! Check out these relaxing activities to boost immunity. Fend off viral invaders with a hearty brunch. Go ahead and sit...
FITNESS
shefinds

Immune-Boosting Vitamins You Should Be Taking Every Morning, According To Doctors

The time has come upon us when everyone either has the sniffles, a full blown cold, or are fighting off one of the latter. Cold and flu season has always just been par for the course, but with the added pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic, even a tickle in your throat can be a cause for concern. Now more than ever, it’s important to invest in your immune system’s function so that you can fight off illnesses before they start. This starts with eating well, exercising, and managing stress. But, supplements can be a helpful resource to make up for what you’re not getting in your diet and lifestyle. Nature Made Wellness Ambassador Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble, PhD shared with us some of her favorite vitamins for immunity support.
HEALTH
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: This Is The Best Tea For Boosting Immunity This Winter

The winter months can be a very vulnerable time for your immune system. From cold and flu season, and now the added pressure of COVID-19, our bodies are often more susceptible to illness in the colder season. This is why it’s essential to take care of yourself during this time of year, and do things that nourish your immune system so that you can be ready to fight off any illness that comes your way. Nutrition is a crucial component of this—eating a diet rich in all the necessary food groups, especially fruits and vegetables, is the best way to support your overall wellness. Hydration is another important piece of the puzzle, but many people don’t drink enough fluids in the winter, as they’re less active and may be less inclined to drink regularly. However, water isn’t the only beverage that can hydrate you; teas are also a great option for hydration, and immunity as well. We asked Laura Burak, MS, RD, founder of GetNaked® Nutrition and author of Slimdown with Smoothies, what her favorite tea is for immune support in the colder times of year.
NUTRITION
Woman's World

Drinking More of This Beverage Could Help You Avoid Heart Disease

Do you dutifully drink enough water per day, or do you (like many of us) let yourself get overly thirsty before gulping down a glass? It seems we’ve all heard we’re supposed to drink eight glasses a day, but how bad can it really be to miss a few? Turns out, pretty bad. In fact, being dehydrated may actually be a sneaky cause of heart disease!
HEALTH
FIRST For Women

Eating This Delicious In-Season Fruit Can Help Protect Against Colds and Viruses

I often snacked on oranges as a kid, especially during the winter months, to “build up my immune system” as my parents always encouraged. And as an adult, oranges are still one of my favorite fruits, whether I’m eating them whole or sipping a glass of OJ. But these days I reach for a blood orange, rather than a plain navel one, because scientists say they’re even better at helping to ward off colds and viruses!
HEALTH
MindBodyGreen

How Melatonin Can Help Your Sleep (And 4 Things To Do If It Doesn't)

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. There's nothing more frustrating than tossing and turning at night, desperate to get a good night's sleep. That's where melatonin may come in handy. A...
HEALTH
Gadget Flow

The FeelZing Energy Patch boosts productivity and energy and improves your sleep

Do you find that your energy levels slump during the day? Or maybe you find it challenging to focus on a project at work, despite having had a good night’s sleep. There are lots of products on the market claiming to help you feel calmer, more energized, and motivated. But they aren’t always effective, safe to use, or convenient. Fortunately, the neurostimulation patch in today’s blog might be the solution to improved well-being and better life satisfaction.
HEALTH
FIRST For Women

FIRST For Women

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Bright, friendly, smart and engaging, First for Women has been a trusted source of inspiration and advice for women on the go for decades. Every day we deliver guidance and encouragement on topics ranging from health, psychology and nutrition, fashion and beauty, food and cooking, to family and home, all to help you look good, feel great and enjoy every life!

 https://www.firstforwomen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy