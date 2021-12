India’s airlines and airports have been asked by the government to play Indian music in a bid to promote the country’s culture. In a letter marked to airlines and airport operators on 27 December, the federal government’s Civil Aviation Ministry wrote: “Music played by most of the airlines across the globe is quintessential of the country to which the airline belongs: for example, jazz in American airlines or Mozart in Austrian airlines and Arab music in an airline from the Middle East.”“But, Indian airlines seldom play Indian music in the flight...our music has a rich heritage and culture and it...

WORLD ・ 14 HOURS AGO