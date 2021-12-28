ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IDOT announces January dates for Disadvantaged Business Enterprise workshops

By Nathan Goble
CHICAGO, Ill. (WEHT) The Illinois Department of Transportation is offering free virtual workshops in January. This is part of its continuing Building Blocks of Success series for firms interested in being a part of its Disadvantaged Business Enterprise workshops.

This program strengthens the skills of its participants as well as bidding on state construction projects. The Building Blocks of Success series is set to continue through April.

Illinois lawmakers seek Amazon safety review after deadly warehouse collapse

The January workshop dates and their topics are:

  • January 4, 10 a.m. to Noon: Bidding on the IDOT website
  • January 6, 10 a.m. to Noon: Excel Estimating and Bidding Worksheet
  • January 11, 10 a.m. to Noon: Overhead Calculation Rate
  • January 13, 10 a.m. to Noon: Improving your Personal Business (D&B) Credit Score
  • January 25, 10 a.m. to Noon: Quickbooks–Setting Up your Company
  • January 26, 10 a.m. to Noon: Quickbooks–Performing Day to Day Tasks
  • January 27, 10 a.m. to Noon: Quickbooks–Reporting

Information on future workshops can be found here . Questions can be directed to IDOT’s DBE Resource Center at (312) 939-1100.

