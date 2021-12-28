IDOT announces January dates for Disadvantaged Business Enterprise workshops

CHICAGO, Ill. (WEHT) The Illinois Department of Transportation is offering free virtual workshops in January. This is part of its continuing Building Blocks of Success series for firms interested in being a part of its Disadvantaged Business Enterprise workshops.

This program strengthens the skills of its participants as well as bidding on state construction projects. The Building Blocks of Success series is set to continue through April.

The January workshop dates and their topics are:

January 4, 10 a.m. to Noon: Bidding on the IDOT website

January 6, 10 a.m. to Noon: Excel Estimating and Bidding Worksheet

January 11, 10 a.m. to Noon: Overhead Calculation Rate

January 13, 10 a.m. to Noon: Improving your Personal Business (D&B) Credit Score

January 25, 10 a.m. to Noon: Quickbooks–Setting Up your Company

January 26, 10 a.m. to Noon: Quickbooks–Performing Day to Day Tasks

January 27, 10 a.m. to Noon: Quickbooks–Reporting

Information on future workshops can be found here . Questions can be directed to IDOT’s DBE Resource Center at (312) 939-1100.

