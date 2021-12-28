Louisiana OMV updates COVID-19 closures

BATON ROUGE, La. ( WGNO ) — Due to a recent surge in COVID-19 with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is urging customers to save a trip to their local field office and take advantage of online services, the LA Wallet app and Public Tag Agents.

Several OMV branches are currently closed or operating with limited personnel at this time due to the impacts of COVID-19. The following locations remain temporarily closed:

Crowley Mandeville Chalmette Monroe Franklinton New Orleans (Veterans Blvd.) Jennings Shreveport Lafayette Westwego Livingston Winnsboro

A complete and up-to-date list of OMV closures is located at www.expresslane.org/alerts . Reopening dates will be posted when they become available. Additionally, customers can visit expresslane.org for online services available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Online services found at expresslane.org include vehicle registration renewal, duplicate registration request, official driving record request, duplicate driver’s license request, driver’s license and ID card renewals, a REAL ID checklist and more.

OMV reminds guests that facial coverings and social distancing are required at all OMV locations.

“Louisiana residents should only visit OMV field offices if it’s absolutely necessary,” said OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain. “Our online services are always open and we encourage guests to visit expresslane.org before going to a field office.”

