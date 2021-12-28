ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Mary Jane Edwards

By Staff Report
thecharlottegazette.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Jane Edwards, 80 of Red House, passed away on Dec. 22, in Roanoke. She was the daughter of the late Earnest Edwards and Martha Nellie Hamlet Edwards. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death...

www.thecharlottegazette.com



Tecumseh Herald

George Edward Roesch

George Edward Roesch of Adrian passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. George, better known to family and friends as Ed, was born September 1, 1940, to George Bernhard Roesch and Thelma (Gust) Roesch in Adrian, Mich. Ed graduated from Adrian High School in 1958, where he enjoyed music and played clarinet in the band. He married Candace Carol Spiegel on June 5, 1960, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Adrian. Ed, along with Candy, was a long-time member of St. John’s. While farming on Wilmoth Hwy, Ed attended Adrian College and graduated in 1966 with a degree in education. Ed loved collecting toy trains and enjoyed showing them to friends and family. He was a member of the Train Collector’s Association and favored O-Gauge Lionel.
ADRIAN, MI
whtc.com

Mary Lou Jarnagin

Mary Lou (Rakestraw) Jarnagin, age 84, of Canton, Illinois, passed away Saturday afternoon, December 25, 2021, at her residence in Holland, Michigan surrounded by loved ones. Mary was a strong and fearless woman who fiercely loved her family, friends, and community. She was a dedicated member of the Trinity Reformed Church and gave tirelessly to her community. She was also a skilled and steadfast artist who openly shared her gift with many. May her life and generosity of spirit be an example to us all.
HOLLAND, MI
easternshorepost.com

Nancy Bonniwell

Mrs. Nancy Bonniwell, 88, wife of the late Edwin Marshall and the late Thomas Sidney Bonniwell Sr. and a resident of Onancock, formerly of Exmore, passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at her residence. A native of Willis Wharf, she was the daughter of the late Milford Thomas Smith Sr. and the late Nannie Ennis Smith. She was a retired teacher’s aide for Northampton County Public Schools and member of Epworth United Methodist Church.
EXMORE, VA
Shelbyville Times-Gazette

Clara Jane Butler

Clara Jane Butler, 83, of Shelbyville died Tuesday, December 21, 2021. Memorial services will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, December 30, at Hillcrest Funeral Home, Mark Pierce officiating. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. She was a native of Bedford County; a former employee of Aramark Uniform Services of Shelbyville...
SHELBYVILLE, TN
Lake Charles American Press

Ruby Marie Dupuie Nunez

Ruby Marie Dupuie Nunez, 90, passed on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. She was born on Sept. 16, 1931 in Grand Chenier, La. to Delma and Edia Swire. She loved the outdoors, flowers, fishing, crabbing and spending time with her grandchildren. She was the lunchroom manager for nearly 20 years at Grand Chenier Elementary School where the students enjoyed her food. She was also a member of St. Eugene Catholic Church and an American Axillary member.
GRAND CHENIER, LA
Natchez Democrat

Lillie Mae Jackson Badon

Graveside services for Lillie Mae Badon, 74, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on Dec. 16, 2021, at Merit Health Natchez, will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Cannonsburg, MS. Interment will immediately follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Vera Jewel Wilkins

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Vera Jewel Wilkins, 91, of Natchez, who died on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Natchez, will be Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at 9 a.m. at the George F. West Memorial Chapel at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery under...
NATCHEZ, MS
Western Iowa Today

Linda Smith Obituary

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for 76-year old Linda Smith of Atlantic will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, at the Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon following the luncheon at the funeral home. The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by the end of the day on Thursday. Open visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., on Wednesday, December 22, at the Roland Funeral Home. Memorials can be left to the United Church of Christ Hillside Hope Assembly in Atlantic.
ATLANTIC, IA
NewsBreak
Obituaries
brownwoodnews.com

Cathrine Ann Smith

Cathrine Ann Smith, age 66 of Brownwood passed away Monday, December 13, 2021. The family will host a memorial service at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Cathy was born to Vernon and Elizabeth Smith in Corpus Christi on November 28, 1955....
BROWNWOOD, TX
Natchez Democrat

Larry Darnell Luss

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Larry Darnell Luss, 62, of Natchez, who died on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Natchez, will be Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Greater Mt. Bethel Baptist Church with Pastor Wilsonni Johnson, officiating. Burial will follow at the Elgin Cemetery under...
Natchez Democrat

Tyeshia Geneieve Smith Simmons

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Tyeshia “Tye” Geneieve Smith Simmons, 34, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on December 7, 2021, at her residence, will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at 1:30 P.M. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church: The Vision Center. Interment will follow at Zion Watch Baptist Church under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
TribTown.com

Jaycob David Hampton

Jaycob David Hampton 22, of Seymour, IN passed away on December 17, 2021, at Scott County Memorial Hospital in Scottsburg, IN. He was born in 1999 to Jason Hampton and the late Sara Cooper. Jaycob was a proud father and loved his daughter. On the weekends Jaycob enjoyed spending time...
SEYMOUR, IN
kciiradio.com

Jeanette Lucille Banks

Celebration of life services for 90-year-old Jeanette Lucille Banks of Washington will be Tuesday, December 28th at 10:30a.m. at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington. Calling hours will begin at 2p.m. Monday, December 27th at the Jones Eden Funeral Home, with family receiving friends from 5-7p.m. that evening. Interment will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. Memorials have been established for Hospice of Washington County or Sonshine Ministries.
WASHINGTON, IA
WSJM

Larry Born

Larry Born, 71, of Niles, passed away Monday, December 19, 2021. A private commital service will be held at Mission Hills Memorial Garden. Arrangements are being made by Brown Funeral Home, of Niles. Posted On: Wednesday, December 22, 2021 2:47 PM.
NILES, MI
Republic

David Dent

David Dent, 61, of North Vernon, passed away at 9:10 a.m. on December 22, 2021, at the Columbus Regional Hospital. There will not be any services. Cremation was chosen. Sawyer-Pickett Funeral and Cremation Service are entrusted with the arrangements.
NORTH VERNON, IN
WSJM

Roger Allen Patton

Roger Allen Patton, 66, of Niles, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan.
NILES, MI
farmerpublishing.com

Betty Chamberlain 1928-2021

Betty Ramona (Smith) Chamberlain, matriarch of a large and growing brood, passed away with her children by her side on December 16, 2021, at the home of her daughter. Betty was born in Atchison County, Missouri, on May 11, 1928, the eldest of five daughters of Walter and Goldie (Beam) Smith.
ROCK PORT, MO
TheInterMountain.com

Barbara Jane Bucy Hinchman

Barbara Jane Bucy Hinchman, of Troy, Ohio, will celebrate her 100th birthday on New Year’s Eve. She was born in Elkins on Dec. 31, 1921, to the late Henry W. and Jennie Thorne Bucy. Her father was a train conductor for many years with Western Maryland until his retirement. Growing up in Bevery, when 8-years-old, Hinchman went to live with her relatives Hazel and Howard Thorne on their Beverly farm, which was located on the Georgetown Road.
ELKINS, WV
q95fm.net

Guy B. Meade

Guy B. Meade, age 75, of River, Kentucky, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021 at his home. Funeral services are incomplete and will be announced later by Jones-Preston Funeral Home. Jones-Preston Funeral Home is both Honored and Privileged to be Entrusted with all funeral arrangements for Guy B. Meade.
RIVER, KY



