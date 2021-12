PRATT, Kan. (KWCH) - A home in the 500 block of S. Jackson in Pratt was “completely engulfed” during a fire that began around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday. Pratt authorities contacted the homeowner, who said the house was empty when the fire began. The Pratt County Law Enforcement Center said one firefighter was injured after being “stuck under something,” but other firefighters freed him and he was not seriously injured.

PRATT, KS ・ 8 DAYS AGO