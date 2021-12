This is the fourth and final chapter in Nina Gilfert's annual Christmas serial story. A link to Chapters 1, 2 and 3 is included in the text. Instead of going straight home, Jason and Genny rode up the driveway of Ted's house to tell his mother what they had just learned and where they should place the last box of chocolates. They would also have to call a special meeting of the Alphabet Club. They had learned that it isn't just old folks that need a little special attention at Christmas time.

3 DAYS AGO