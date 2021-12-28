ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMBER Alert: Authorities say mother & child may have been taken against their will

By Steven Poeling
 1 day ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Officials issued an AMBER Alert for a 6-year-old from Cumming, Georgia, who may have been taken with her mother against their will.

According to authorities, Rachel Zecena & her mother Balvanera Esperanz Parada-Olivas, 45, are believed to have been taken by Zecena’s father, Alexis Zecena-Lopez, 55.

Rachel and Balvanera are both Hispanic. Balvanera  weighs 150 lbs, stands 5’2”, has black hair and brown eyes.

Zecena-Lopez is described as a Hispanic male, 175 lbs, 5’8”, black hair, and brown eyes.

Police say Zecena-Lopez may be armed.

They may be traveling in Balvanera’s black 2016 Ford Focus with Georgia tags: RVX9470.

The mother and child were last seen Sunday 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. in Cumming.

Police ask anyone with information should call 911 or the Cumming Police Department @ 770-781-3087 .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

