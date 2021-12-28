AMBER Alert: Authorities say mother & child may have been taken against their will
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Officials issued an AMBER Alert for a 6-year-old from Cumming, Georgia, who may have been taken with her mother against their will.
According to authorities, Rachel Zecena & her mother Balvanera Esperanz Parada-Olivas, 45, are believed to have been taken by Zecena’s father, Alexis Zecena-Lopez, 55.
Rachel and Balvanera are both Hispanic. Balvanera weighs 150 lbs, stands 5’2”, has black hair and brown eyes.
Zecena-Lopez is described as a Hispanic male, 175 lbs, 5’8”, black hair, and brown eyes.
Police say Zecena-Lopez may be armed.
They may be traveling in Balvanera’s black 2016 Ford Focus with Georgia tags: RVX9470.
The mother and child were last seen Sunday 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. in Cumming.
Police ask anyone with information should call 911 or the Cumming Police Department @ 770-781-3087 .
