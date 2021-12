Ian Book's first NFL start went about as expected for the New Orleans Saints, and the 49ers' playoff odds got a boost as a result. The Saints' 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins on "Monday Night Football" knocked them from No. 8 in the NFC standings down to No. 10, with the Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons moving up to the eighth and ninth seeds, respectively.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO