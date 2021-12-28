Online option available to receive unemployment tax form

Recipients of unemployment benefits can now choose an online option to receive the 1099-G tax form.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is offering both electronic and mail options.

The deadline to choose the online option is January 2, 2022.

Unemployment compensation must be reported on tax returns if you received jobless benefits in 2021 using the 1099-G Certain Government Payments proof of income.

Claimants can request the form through the Michigan Web Account Manager (MiWAM) and you can view your statement or download the statement by mid-Janary.

You can follow the steps below to request your form:

Go to the “I Want To” heading in MiWAM.

Click on the “1099-G” link.

Click on the 1099-G letter for the 2021 tax year.

Those who do not request an electronic 1099-G will have a copy sent to them through the U.S. postal mail.

UIA’s Your 1099-G Tax Form webpage answers key questions claimants may have.

