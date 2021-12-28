ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salvation Army thrift stores to hold annual New Year's Day sale

 1 day ago
The annual New Year's Day sale at area Salvation Army thrift stores is offering big savings again this holiday in southeast Michigan.

Shoppers can save 50% on all clothing on January 1, 2022.

“When you shop at Salvation Army Family Thrift Stores, every dollar spent goes towards helping families and individuals all across southeast Michigan who are struggling with alcohol and substance abuse,” said Envoy Jacqulynn Idzior, administrator of business for The Salvation Army Southeast Michigan Adult Rehabilitation Center. “Help us support those who are working towards a fresh start in our 180-day residential rehabilitation program by coming out for the New Years Day sale and making a purchase.”

Most of the Salvation Army Thrift Stores are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with some stores open until 7 p.m.

You can learn more about the New Year's Day sale here.

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

