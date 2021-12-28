ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

How ePrescribing EHR Integrations Can Mitigate Clinician Burden

By Hannah Nelson Assistant Editor
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHealthcare organizations have widely implemented EHR systems in efforts to streamline clinical documentation processes and enhance care coordination. However, organizations have not brought all aspects of healthcare delivery up-to-speed in terms of modern health IT. Take prescribing, for example. The use of archaic fax technology for data exchange between...

Care Team EHR Documentation Support May Alleviate Clinician Burden

- A greater amount of support from care team members in clinical note writing was associated with less primary care physician (PCP) time spent on EHR documentation, which could lead to decreased clinician burden, according to a study published in JAMIA. Researchers assessed how EHR proficiency tools and efficiency behaviors...
Healthcare IT News

To alleviate EHR burdens, teamwork makes the dream work

A study published this week in the Journal of the American Medical Informatics Association sought to examine the relationship between electronic health record proficiency tools and time spent interacting with the EHR. Researchers found that only one proficiency tool was associated with reduced time spent in the EHR. However, they...
ehrintelligence.com

ACO Epic EHR Implementation Set to Enhance Care Coordination

The partnership will initiate Epic EHR implementations at 12 of C3’s 18 federally qualified health centers (FQHCs). “Through bringing high-quality care to the most underserved populations, including people of all races and ethnicities, FQHCs have become woven into the fabric of the communities they serve,” Christina Severin, president and CEO of C3, said in a press release. “But in order to continue in their public-service mission, they need modern information technology.”
beckershospitalreview.com

How telehealth-EHR integration can streamline the virtual care experience

Many hospitals and health systems had begun forays into telehealth before the COVID-19 pandemic struck. But all were caught off guard by COVID-19 and the drastic and immediate need to implement or scale telehealth. Now, as telehealth has become a major part of care delivery, hospitals and health systems are looking for permanent solutions to replace setups hastily created at the start of the pandemic.
ehrintelligence.com

How Regenstrief’s Privacy-Preserving EHR Linkage Fuels Clinical Research

“The data in the healthcare space can be fragmented,” Umberto Tachinardi, MD, MSc, chief information officer and interim president and CEO for Regenstrief Institute, told EHRIntelligence in an interview. Connecting healthcare data in an identified way requires patient consent, which is a complex, costly, and lengthy process, he explained.
aithority.com

The Clinician joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

The Clinician, a global digital health leader, announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate program. The AWS ISV Accelerate Program is a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The AWS ISV Accelerate Program will provide The Clinician with co-sell support and benefits to connect with AWS field sellers globally, who service millions of active AWS customers. Co-selling provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and AWS Partners.
ehrintelligence.com

EHR Vendor Epic Leads 2020 Acute Care Market Share Growth

A significant portion of Epic’s 2020 wins (46 hospitals and over 15,000 beds) came from large healthcare organizations, most of which switched from Cerner, MEDITECH, or Allscripts platforms. A significant win for Epic in Q1 included 37 hospitals and just under 7,000 beds. Over the last five years, Epic...
ehrintelligence.com

Cerner, Epic EHR Users Report High Health IT Satisfaction

KLAS asked vendors to share lists of customer organizations that have most broadly and deeply adopted their product portfolios. The report is based on interviews with five customer organizations from each vendor. Epic, Cerner, and NextGen Healthcare customers reported that the vendors’ health IT portfolios are fairly robust and meet...
MedCity News

The retail-inspired, digital-first shift will only accelerate for healthcare practices

As the new year approaches, interest in digital payment options for the healthcare industry is only growing stronger. Digital adoption has increased at both the patient and practice levels. Payment options popularized by retail settings have led to improved patient experiences across the industry, adding accessibility to the payment journey that consumers have come to expect in other facets of life.
infosecurity-magazine.com

Healthcare Cybersecurity: Threats and Mitigation

The healthcare industry is one of the most regulated and heavily scrutinized industries globally. Healthcare providers and payers are subject to rigorous requirements and obligations imposed by law, regulation and policy. Additionally, healthcare cyber threats have been a serious concern for years due to a number of factors. This blog post will discuss cyber-threats around healthcare that may lead to adverse consequences, followed by mitigation tips.
HIT Consultant

The Value of an Enterprise Active Data Archive Begins with Patient Safety

Patient safety is only possible with accurate and comprehensive medical records, and this includes those records available in the active archive. Despite the urgency, one of the biggest challenges in healthcare today is maintaining Longitudinal Records – one record per patient over time, across HIS systems, and among various facilities and treatments. That challenge is made even harder when old records are scattered and inaccessible.
MedCity News

Digital patient engagement tools are providers’ solution to the labor shortage

Providers such as doctor’s offices, hospitals, and health systems – like virtually all other employers – have been left reeling from the national labor shortage. Staff shortages have hampered providers’ ability to deliver adequate access to timely care for their patients. The unfortunate result is increased pressure on their staff and their cash flow.
mobihealthnews.com

What’s next for digital health in 2022?

As 2021 draws to a close, MobiHealthNews consults experts across the EMEA region to find out their vision for the year ahead in digital health. Filippo Falaschi, senior consultant, digital health and med tech investment management firm Spex Capital. There’s no doubt the pandemic served as a major catalyst in...
MedCity News

Healthcare has evolved with the adoption of AI, and so should our ethical playbook

It is no longer a question of if artificial intelligence (AI) will play a role in healthcare delivery and diagnostics. Instead, the question is how the technology can ethically be deployed to fill this role, and what guidelines should be put in place today, to support upstream thinking around challenges that will arise tomorrow.
pharmacytimes.com

Assessing the Potential Adoption of Psychedelic Medicine in Health Care Systems

Ismail Lourido Ali, JD, director and counsel of policy and advocacy at the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), discusses whether the adoption and acknowledgement of psychedelic medicine in health care systems looks likely for the future. Pharmacy Times interviewed Ismail Lourido Ali, JD, director and counsel of policy and...
KevinMD.com

Why health care delivery is an exceptionally different industry: Why does it matter?

Third in a series part 1 and part 2. We expect that most readers have noticed the differences in health care delivery compared to other industries that we discussed in part 1 and part 2. Those differences relate to board governance, health care leadership, infrastructure, and operations. Readers probably also noticed that these differences are negative, not positive. The big question is, why these structural and strategic differences exist and what can be done about it. We believe that the differences in health care versus other industries have arisen because of the economic differences in health care–those differences we cited at the beginning of this article. The study and emphasis of those economic differences started in 1963, when economist Kenneth Arrow (who later won a Nobel Prize) wrote a seminal paper in the American Economic Review, “Uncertainty and the Welfare Economics of Medical Care.” The paper gave birth to modern health care economics and thus many attempts to determine how different American health care is from other American industries. Some of the explanations of economic differences in health care developed a name―economic exceptionalism. Here’s an excerpt from a 2016 paper in the American Economic Review: “… ‘health care exceptionalism’ has a long tradition in health economics. It dates back at least to the seminal article of Arrow (1963), which started the modern field of health economics by emphasizing key features of the health care industry that distinguish it from most other sectors and therefore warrant tailored study …”
