Sudanese gunmen have looted a World Food Programme warehouse containing about 1,900 tonnes of food aid in Darfur amid a surge of violence in the western region, officials said Wednesday. Residents of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state, reported heavy shooting near the warehouse late Tuesday, and the local authorities have imposed a night-time curfew on the town after the attack, state news agency SUNA reported. "We heard intense gunfire," local resident Mohamed Salem told AFP. A WFP official said the organisation was "conducting an audit into what was stolen from the warehouse, which contained some 1,900 tonnes of food products", intended to be lifesaving supplies for some of the most vulnerable people.

ADVOCACY ・ 2 HOURS AGO