ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YourCentralValley.com

No survivors found in deadly California plane crash, officials say

By Matt Meyer, Nexstar Media Wire
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1defJD_0dXf291Z00

EL CAJON, California ( KSWB ) – Officials with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said they were “not able to find any survivors” after a small business jet crashed near El Cajon, California, on Monday evening.

Federal investigators said the aircraft had taken off from Orange County with four people on board, but questions remain about the plane’s occupants. The jet crashed just east of El Cajon, in the Bostonia area, around 7:15 p.m.

It remained unclear Tuesday what caused the crash.

Surveillance footage from a Nest security camera shows the plane plummeting downward over the California neighborhood Monday evening. A flash of bright light, presumably at or after the moment of impact, was also seen in the video shared with KSWB.

Plane crashes on roof of California house while homeowners are inside

As the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board began their probe into the crash Tuesday morning, they deferred to local authorities for any firm confirmation about the passengers’ identities and whether there was a chance anyone survived.

In the meantime, the initial reports from federal investigators are shedding light on the crash.

Rick Breitenfeldt, an FAA spokesperson, confirmed the aircraft was a Learjet 35 business jet that had departed John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California. It was headed to Gillespie Field Airport in San Diego County with four people.

“The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide all updates. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents,” Breitenfeldt said.

Delta says flight from Seattle to Shanghai turned back due to COVID-19 rules

For its part, the NTSB had few details to share on the crash early Tuesday.

“The first NTSB investigator is expected to arrive on scene this morning,” agency spokesperson Peter Knudson said. “Two more investigators will arrive later today. Local authorities will provide information related to the accident victims.”

No one was hurt on the ground, but one home was damaged and power lines were knocked down in the area, the sheriff’s department said, causing more than 2,500 San Diego Gas & Electric customers to lose power after the crash . That number had been reduced significantly by early Tuesday.

Roads near the site of the crash remained closed and weren’t expected to reopen until Wednesday.

Miami-bound flight crashes, killing music producer and eight others

The crash comes a little over two months after a twin-engine Cessna crashed in another San Diego County community, Santee, where the plane’s pilot and a UPS driver on the ground were both killed. That crash also destroyed two homes and left a couple severely burned. In that case, the small plane had been intended for Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in San Diego.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Fire forces 13 out of their homes in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire in an apartment complex in Fresno left the building’s 13 residents temporarily without a home on Tuesday. Fire officials say the fire broke out around 9:00 a.m. in the area of Chestnut and Holland avenues. Firefighters from both Fresno and Clovis fire departments worked together to extinguish the fire […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Ntsb#Faa#San Diego#Weather#Public Safety#Traffic Accident#Nest#Kswb#Learjet#Delta
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: 26-year-old man shot by police in Fresno named

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The man shot by police near a Fresno park last week was identified by the police department. In a statement released Tuesday, department officials stated that 26-year-old Ryan Brooks was the person who on Dec. 22 allegedly brandished a firearm near Fort Washington and Friant roads and said that he was […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Bait trailer leads agents to cash and meth stash

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An Merced County operation using a so-called bait trailer led investigators with Merced County’s District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Office to a large quantity of methamphetamine and cash, according to the DA’s office. Investigators say the bait trailer was left on private farm property in July and was equipped with several […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

New 2022 California traffic safety laws highlighted by CHP

New traffic safety-related laws are about to go into effect in California this upcoming Jan. 1, and CHP this week sought to alert the public about the changes for 2022. The bills were signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom after being approved by state lawmakers in this latest legislative session, according to the California Highway Patrol. […]
TRAFFIC
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Woman dies after being hit by car on Highway 99

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman has died after she was hit by a car on a highway in Fresno on Sunday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 6:00 p.m., someone called 9-1-1 to report that a woman was walking along the right shoulder of Highway 99 near Belmont Avenue. Within minutes, several […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
979K+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy