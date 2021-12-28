ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cavs' Evan Mobley cleared from health and safety protocols

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xM2YN_0dXf1XqJ00
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley has reportedly cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocol, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Mobley was one of six Cavaliers players in the protocol as the team experienced a recent coronavirus outbreak. He will rejoin the Cavaliers and has been listed as questionable to play on Tuesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Cavaliers went 3-1 without Mobley as the team was forced to sign several replacement players with so many sidelined. He may need a practice or two to get his conditioning back, so it is possible he does not play against the Pelicans.

Players and coaches in the health and safety protocol who are vaccinated can now be cleared to return after six days, compared to the previous 10-day isolation period. Individuals can still be cleared sooner if they return two negative PCR tests at least 24 hours apart.

Mobley, who was named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for October/November, is averaging 13.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 blocked shots in 25 games. He leads the rookie class in rebounding and blocks while he is fifth in scoring.

The Cavaliers are allowing 7.6 points per 100 possessions more on defense when Mobley is off the court. With Mobley cleared to return, the Cavaliers will get their defensive standout back in the lineup.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Cavs’ Evan Mobley drops a spot in Rookie Ladder following absences

I have to admit, every time I get to write one of these pieces about the NBA Rookie Ladder that doesn’t have Cleveland Cavaliers big Evan Mobley at the top, such as this last one, it’s becoming very frustrating. Mobley’s body of work, and his limitless ceiling have him playing the best basketball of any rookie this season. I know Scottie Barnes has done a lot for the Toronto Raptors, who seemed to have made a nice move by picking the wing from Florida State fourth overall. Cade Cunningham is basically the only player keeping the Detroit Pistons kind of afloat right now. However, if you put all that aside, the impact that Evan Mobley has had on the Cavs this year is something that none of the other rookies have shown, yet at least.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Mobley
ClutchPoints

Cavs get mixed bag COVID updates on Evan Mobley, Darius Garland

The Cleveland Cavs have been no stranger to both injuries and COVID-related absences this season. The Cavs lost guard Collin Sexton for the season to a meniscus tear in his left knee, then experienced the absences of key contributors Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro and Cedi Osman due to the health and safety protocols. On Tuesday, the Cavs received a mixed bag of COVID updates on Mobley and guard Darius Garland.
NBA
NESN

Cavs' Evan Mobley Could Play vs. Pelicans on Tuesday

Chris Fedor of The Plain Dealer reports that the Cleveland Cavaliers are hopeful to have their center, Evan Mobley, available for Tuesday night’s game against the Pelicans. Mobley’s been a welcomed addition to a Cavaliers team that’s currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-13 record. It’s been quite a turnaround for Cleveland, considering it finished 28 games under .500 in the previous season.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

What Cavs Saw In Evan Mobley To Pair With Jarrett Allen

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the more surprising teams in the NBA thus far this season. They are currently holding the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference, only 3.5 games behind the conference-leading Brooklyn Nets. Many expected the Cavaliers to be closer to the No. 1 pick in...
NBA
FanSided

Cavs’ Evan Mobley played well, but Ricky Rubio ending makes Pels L sting

The Cleveland Cavaliers jumped out to a big lead at the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, and shot 9-of-12 from three-point range in the first quarter. In that opening period, Kevin Love nailed four triples himself, and even with both teams shorthanded and missing some key contributors, the Cavs looked to be rolling once again, as they have a bunch in December.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavs#Health And Safety#Shams Charania#The New Orleans Pelicans
basketball-addict.com

Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns made headlines on Monday after he decided to call out the Lakers’ Russell Westbrook for allegedly being a stat-chaser. Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors has already fired his shot at Towns over his Russ dig, and now, Sixers superstar Joel Embiid has decided to jump in on the […] The post Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Didn't Talk To Anyone For 2 Weeks After Michael Jordan Told Him: "You Could Wear The Shoes But Never Fill Them"

It is a well-known fact that Michael Jordan had an unmatched mentality when it came to proving his superiority to other players. There are countless stories about Jordan leaving NBA players speechless after interacting with him. But is there any other player whose mentality is simply too much for others? Yes, you guessed it right; we are talking about Kobe Bryant.
NBA
NBC Sports

Watch Ja Morant answer Booker 3 with driving game-winner for Grizzlies

Ja Morant has the best body control in the air of any player in the game today. Phoenix learned that the hard way. The Suns had fought back from 18 down to take the lead with :05 to go when the Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane couldn’t fight through a pick quickly enough (Stephen Adams never considered switching) and Devin Booker got way too good a look at a 3 to give Phoenix the lead.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

57K+
Followers
107K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy