Cavs' Evan Mobley cleared from health and safety protocols

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley has reportedly cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocol, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Mobley was one of six Cavaliers players in the protocol as the team experienced a recent coronavirus outbreak. He will rejoin the Cavaliers and has been listed as questionable to play on Tuesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Cavaliers went 3-1 without Mobley as the team was forced to sign several replacement players with so many sidelined. He may need a practice or two to get his conditioning back, so it is possible he does not play against the Pelicans.

Players and coaches in the health and safety protocol who are vaccinated can now be cleared to return after six days, compared to the previous 10-day isolation period. Individuals can still be cleared sooner if they return two negative PCR tests at least 24 hours apart.

Mobley, who was named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for October/November, is averaging 13.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 blocked shots in 25 games. He leads the rookie class in rebounding and blocks while he is fifth in scoring.

The Cavaliers are allowing 7.6 points per 100 possessions more on defense when Mobley is off the court. With Mobley cleared to return, the Cavaliers will get their defensive standout back in the lineup.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!