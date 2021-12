SPOKANE, Wash.– The bitter cold is here for the long haul in the Inland Northwest. That includes multiple nights of single digit temperatures and even a chance for subzero lows in Spokane. Tonight lows will dip into the low single digits above zero as skies clear behind some light snow that will develop along and south of I-90 between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. This light snow will only produce a dusting at best in the Coeur d’Alene and Spokane area while 1 to 2 inches are possible on the Palouse, L-C Valley, and Camas Prairie regions.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 19 HOURS AGO