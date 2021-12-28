Day: 28 December 2021

Over 3,000 calls in 3 months for suspected animal beatings reports RSPCA As part of its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, the RSPCA has released alarming figures where members of the public had called to express concern for...
A couple of Redwings’ ponies made a special appearance on ITV’s Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh just before Christmas to highlight the charity rehoming scheme and to talk more about the vital care provided to rescued horses and ponies. Shetland pony Tinkerbell and her best friend Miss...
The killer of abused toddler Star Hobson laughed in the dock as she was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after a judge said her behaviour had been "cruel and callous". Star was murdered by her mother’s girlfriend, Savannah Brockhill, in September last year following months of physical abuse throughout lockdown. Despite relatives reporting their concerns to Bradford Council’s social services, the authorities failed to act.
A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
Traffic police in Wiltshire who pulled over a 55-year-old woman motorist in a routine check were shocked to find she had been driving without a full licence since 1983. The woman had been travelling on the A350 near Melksham when she was stopped by officers who were carrying out checks in the area.
Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence married in 1992, but the couple were forced to travel to Scotland to tie the knot as they were forbidden from getting married in England at the time. The royal bride had been married before (to Mark Phillips in 1973) and the Church of...
A man who ran a meat supply operation from a filthy hand-car wash has been jailed for 10 months. Gent Jakupi, 40, of New Park Street, Devizes, admitted 39 food hygiene offences at Swindon Crown Court. Conditions at the illegal meat cutting operation were described by the local food hygiene...
Siobhan Daniels is giving a virtual tour of her home. “I’ve got my gin bar,” she says, flicking on decorative lights, “an oven big enough for Christmas lunch ... and a full-size shower and toilet.” The moment she walked in, she knew it was the home for her. She gave up her flat in Kent, disposed of most possessions – and moved into this two-berth Auto-Trail Tribute motorhome.
Hospitals in our region have among the worst ambulance handover times in the country. New figures reveal hospitals in Staffordshire, Shropshire and Birmingham are particularly badly hit. Nationally, more than 8,000 patients waited longer than an hour to be handed over from ambulance teams to A&E staff. And alternative figures...
April Ashley, who has died aged 86, was a model, actress and trailblazing transwoman who became one of the first people known to have undergone reassignment surgery in Britain. Following her transition in 1960, April Ashley lived the glamorous life of a top London fashion model. She appeared in Vogue,...
Fly-tipping has increased by 22% in Wales in the last year, latest Welsh government figures reveal. The rise from April 2020 to March 2021 is thought to be because of national lockdowns to prevent Covid spreading. Some councils though, including Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Swansea recorded a decrease in the offence.
A postman who told an elderly woman that he was too “knackered” to help her up after she fell over on ice has reportedly been sacked by Royal Mail. Thomas McCafferty ignored Patricia Stewart’s pleas for help and left her lying on her doorstep after she slipped on ice in Scotland, last February.
The boys – aged 15, 16 and 17 – appeared before Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court accused of killing Ramarni Crosby in Gloucester. Three teenagers have been remanded in custody accused of the murder of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death. The boys – aged 15, 16...
A police officer jailed after being caught on camera assaulting members of the public has been found dead.Declan Jones was reported to have been discovered at an address in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire on Tuesday.It is believed he had recently been released from prison, having been jailed for assaulting two people – including a 15-year-old boy – on consecutive days during the first coronavirus lockdown in England.A West Mercia Police spokesman said: “On December 28, officers were called to an address in Bromsgrove following reports of concern for the welfare of a man in his 30s.“Sadly, the man was pronounced dead...
A little donkey who was rejected by his mother has become rather attached to his human owners after being hand-reared on a Lincolnshire farm. John Nuttall, whose family has run donkey rides on Skegness beach for a century, said Kye was now doing well and had moved into a stable.
A primary school teacher has been sacked after a video showing a horse being hit by a woman went viral. Footage was shared online last month by anti-hunt group Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs who said it showed members of the Cottesmore Hunt in Leicestershire. At the time Mowbray Education Trust said...
Schools will have two days at the start of the new term in January to plan for pupils' return and the possibility of moving to remote learning. It means pupils in some schools will return to class later than planned after the Christmas break. A letter from Education Minister Jeremy...
George Michael's resting place has finally been revealed five years after his tragic death that took place at his home in South Oxfordshire, England. The headstone that features a simple rectangular marble slab has now been marked to allow fans to pay their tribute to their beloved musician. Article continues...
