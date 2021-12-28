Hartford Healthcare receives Paxlovid

Hartford, Conn. WTIC Radio) -Hartford Healthcare has received its first shipment of Paxlovid, the pill by Pfizer to treat Covid, officials announced today.

According to Vice President of Pharmacy, Eric Arlia the first 140 courses of treatment arrived on Monday. The pill has to be taken twice a day.

Chief of Infectious Diseases, Dr. Ulysses Wu says referrals must come from a primary care physician:

"They will determine whether people are eligible for this medication. Then if they are eligible, we have an outpatient Covid Triage Center where they will further do their due diligence to make sure that is available," he said.

Eligibility will be based on various comorbidities.

Dr. Wu says the drug can be a game-changer.

"But not in the way that everybody thinks. But in a way it will keep people out of the hospital and from dying. But we don't want to substitute this medicine for vaccinations."

The 140 courses of treatment are expected to be split between HHC's pharmacies in Hartford and at Saint Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport, officials said.