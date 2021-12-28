ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Massive Search Under Way For Maryland Girl Who Vanished Before Christmas

By Joe Gomez
 1 day ago
Missing: 14-year-old Jennifer Esmeralda Orellana Ventura Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police Department

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenage girl from Silver Spring.

Jennifer Esmeralda Orellana Ventura, 14, was last seen by her family on Dec. 23, in the 1600 block of Northcrest Drive, according to Montgomery County Police.

She is approximately 5-feet, 2-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has brown eyes, long brown hair and a nose piercing.

Police and family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Jennifer Esmeralda Orellana Ventura is asked to call the Montgomery County Police at 240-773-5400 or the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24hrs).

Special Agent Shaw
1d ago

Aren't those Apple Airpod Earbuds in that white case on her belt loop. Can't you track those like you can samsung earpuds?

Janet McRae
17h ago

Praying she's alive well and will be found and returned home to a loving family.

