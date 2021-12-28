ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester City, NJ

Deptford over Gloucester - Boys basketball recap

By Ryan Patti
 1 day ago
Virgil Scruggs compiled 17 points to lift Deptford in its 44-38 win against Gloucester in Gloucester City. Josh Eli posted double figures for Deptford (3-0) with 12 points. Liam...

