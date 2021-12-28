Deptford over Gloucester - Boys basketball recap
Virgil Scruggs compiled 17 points to lift Deptford in its 44-38 win against Gloucester in Gloucester City. Josh Eli posted double figures for Deptford (3-0) with 12 points. Liam...www.nj.com
Virgil Scruggs compiled 17 points to lift Deptford in its 44-38 win against Gloucester in Gloucester City. Josh Eli posted double figures for Deptford (3-0) with 12 points. Liam...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0