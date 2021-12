Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! For those who celebrate the holiday, Christmas in America has traditionally been a time of peace, family gathering, gift giving, feasting and helping those less fortunate. New Year’s has been celebrated by family and friends with parties, food and drink, fireworks and the countdown to midnight. Many have different cultural traditions to bring health, wealth and happiness in the coming year. For the second year in a row, these major holidays have been overshadowed with the COVID-19 pandemic. As the latest variant of concern surges, New Year’s Eve events are being canceled across the globe.

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO