Arkansas among five states providing incentives for workers NOT to get vaccinated for COVID-19

2021 was supposed to be an improvement on the year 2020 for restaurants, dining and all things Eat Arkansas. In January, coronavirus cases were climbing to record numbers, but vaccines were becoming available, offering a glimmer of hope. However, restaurant employees — essential workers in the early pandemic days when everyone non-essential went home — were stuck in group 1-C, not eligible to receive the vaccine until mid-March, after the capacity directives on restaurants had been lifted. In February a record-breaking snowstorm caused a water main downtown to rupture, flooding the basements of two Main Street restaurants, forcing one to close for months. Over the course of the year restaurants grappled with labor shortages, inflation, supply chain issues and two new COVID variants, and despite it all, you could still go out to eat. It might have taken longer, the menu item you wanted might not have been available, but for the most part, the issues weren’t glaringly obvious for customers. But that doesn’t mean they weren’t there (tip well, please).

