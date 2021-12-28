ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas among five states providing incentives for workers NOT to get vaccinated for COVID-19

By Max Brantley
Arkansas Times
Arkansas Times
 1 day ago

At least five Republican-led states have extended unemployment benefits to people who’ve lost jobs over vaccine mandates —...

arktimes.com

Comments / 0

Arkansas Times

2021 in review: The 21 most-read Eat Arkansas stories of the year

2021 was supposed to be an improvement on the year 2020 for restaurants, dining and all things Eat Arkansas. In January, coronavirus cases were climbing to record numbers, but vaccines were becoming available, offering a glimmer of hope. However, restaurant employees — essential workers in the early pandemic days when everyone non-essential went home — were stuck in group 1-C, not eligible to receive the vaccine until mid-March, after the capacity directives on restaurants had been lifted. In February a record-breaking snowstorm caused a water main downtown to rupture, flooding the basements of two Main Street restaurants, forcing one to close for months. Over the course of the year restaurants grappled with labor shortages, inflation, supply chain issues and two new COVID variants, and despite it all, you could still go out to eat. It might have taken longer, the menu item you wanted might not have been available, but for the most part, the issues weren’t glaringly obvious for customers. But that doesn’t mean they weren’t there (tip well, please).
Arkansas Times

Two red states stifle dissent: China and Dan Sullivan’s Arkansas

A striking pairing of articles on 1B in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette today:. Deserving of Page 1A was Rachel Herzog’s account of an effort led by Sen. Dan Sullivan to prevent the award of two contracts proposed by Arkansas PBS to develop education programs for elementary children. Another reactionary Republican, Sen.Alan Clark, joined in the assault.
Arkansas Times

Now Rutledge is fighting COVID protection for kids in Head Start

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s latest fight to hasten the spread of COVID-19 extends to pre-schoolers. She’s joined the usual cabal of Republican attorneys general to go to court against Biden administration requirements for vaccinations and masks for federally financed Head Start workers. There are more than 300 Head Start programs in Arkansas, serving children from infancy to five years old.
Arkansas Times

Vaccine and mask resistance: Blame the Kochs

When Jane Mayer recommends, I check it out. And this article is worth a look. It traces Koch money to the messaging fueling epidemic anti-vaccination anti-mask resistance, particularly in susceptible places like Arkansas. Why? Because lockdowns are bad for business, particularly for some of the world’s biggest producers of fossil...
Arkansas Times

Arkansas unemployment rate continues to drop

Arkansas recorded a 3.4 percent unemployment rate in November, down from 3.7 percent the month before. The size of the workforce actually increased, unlike some recent months, a release said. “Arkansas’ civilian labor force rose 583, a result of 4,764 more employed and 4,181 fewer unemployed Arkansans.”. Here’s...
Arkansas Times

Rutledge continues her fight for ill health, with forked tongue

Good news from a federal court, no thanks to a Trump judge dissenter:. The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that Biden’s OSHA has the authority for a rule that says large employers must require employees to be vaccinated OR (and this is important in the Arkansas context) wear face masks and be tested weekly for COVID-19.
Arkansas Times

COVID count: Hospital number moves up again

The Health Department reports 529 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Arkansas today, continuing a rise in the caseload. That’s up from 517 on Wednesday. The number in ICU held steady at 200 and the number on ventilators dropped from 99 to 92. Other COVID numbers today:. Total cases: 541,315,...
Arkansas Times

COVID count: Correction, cases up

CORRECTION: I screwed up numbers previously. The correct report:. Today’s numbers increase the surge upward and a scant turnout of first-time shot takers. The governor had to stretch for some positive spin:. Active cases increased, but they are slightly lower than last week. Our hospitalizations continue to remain at...
Arkansas Times

Arkansas Times

Little Rock, AR
