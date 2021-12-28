Preston County man charged after deputies find drugs during traffic stop in Ritchie County

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. — A Preston County man has been charged after deputies found drugs during a traffic stop in Ritchie County.

On Dec. 27, deputies with the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Department performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for driving with an improper seatbelt while attempting to leave a gas station on U.S. Rt. 50 in Ritchie County, according to a criminal complaint.

Roy Powell

When deputies pulled the vehicle over, they noticed there was also a “lost tag” displayed in place of its registration, deputies said.

Upon making contact with the vehicle’s driver, Roy Powell, 45, of Kingwood, deputies asked for him information, and Powell was not able to provide any documentation for the vehicle or insurance, and deputies also observed “a rifle in a case covered by miscellaneous items items in the back seat,” according to the complaint.

When deputies asked Powell if “there was anything they should know about,” Powell replied that there was a gun in the back seat in a case; deputies learned that the vehicle’s registration had expired in Aug. 2020 and requested it be towed, deputies said.

After informing Powell that the vehicle was being towed, deputies learned that there were multiple firearms in the vehicle which resulted in a search for the remaining weapons; during that search, deputies located a “small canvas bag” which contained a total of 38.19 grams of methamphetamine, 5.47 grams of fentanyl, 19.83 grams of an unknown brown powder and $489 in U.S. currency, according to the complaint.

Powell has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.

