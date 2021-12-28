ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ritchie County, WV

Preston County man charged after deputies find drugs during traffic stop in Ritchie County

By WBOY 12 News Staff
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iJTnH_0dXeyou100

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. — A Preston County man has been charged after deputies found drugs during a traffic stop in Ritchie County.

On Dec. 27, deputies with the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Department performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for driving with an improper seatbelt while attempting to leave a gas station on U.S. Rt. 50 in Ritchie County, according to a criminal complaint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c0Gmz_0dXeyou100
Roy Powell

When deputies pulled the vehicle over, they noticed there was also a “lost tag” displayed in place of its registration, deputies said.

Upon making contact with the vehicle’s driver, Roy Powell, 45, of Kingwood, deputies asked for him information, and Powell was not able to provide any documentation for the vehicle or insurance, and deputies also observed “a rifle in a case covered by miscellaneous items items in the back seat,” according to the complaint.

When deputies asked Powell if “there was anything they should know about,” Powell replied that there was a gun in the back seat in a case; deputies learned that the vehicle’s registration had expired in Aug. 2020 and requested it be towed, deputies said.

After informing Powell that the vehicle was being towed, deputies learned that there were multiple firearms in the vehicle which resulted in a search for the remaining weapons; during that search, deputies located a “small canvas bag” which contained a total of 38.19 grams of methamphetamine, 5.47 grams of fentanyl, 19.83 grams of an unknown brown powder and $489 in U.S. currency, according to the complaint.

Powell has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Preston County, WV
City
Harrisville, WV
Preston County, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Kingwood, WV
County
Ritchie County, WV
City
Man, WV
WBOY 12 News

UPDATE: 1 person dead, 1 injured in Monday night Elkins fire

UPDATE (12/28/2021 3:44 p.m.): ELKINS, W.Va. — One person has been reported dead and another reported as injured in a fire in Elkins on Monday night. According to a statement sent out by Elkins Fire Department Chief Steve Himes, the fire was reported at a home on West Central Street in Elkins at 11 p.m. […]
ELKINS, WV
WBOY 12 News

Fire damages house in Grafton

GRAFTON, W.Va. – A fire late Tuesday damaged a house in Grafton. The fire was reported at about 10 p.m. on Thayer Street, according to Harrison County 911. According to a 911 official, no injuries were reported in the fire. Fire departments from Fellowsville, Flemington, Grafton and Shinnston went to the scene, along with the […]
GRAFTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs
WBOY 12 News

Randolph County Sheriff’s Department looks to hire new deputies

ELKINS, W.Va. – Randolph County has tried to hire deputies, but the requirements have made filling the positions a difficult task to complete. The process includes physical agility and written tests, polygraphs, psychological testing, a physical and a criminal background check. The most difficult qualification is completing training at the West Virginia State Police Academy. […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WBOY 12 News

New Years safety and fireworks with the Bridgeport Fire Department

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The start of a new year will have people celebrating in many different ways. Alcohol consumption is common for adults during this time of year, and among other things, drinking leads to impaired judgement and reaction time. Fireworks and even sparklers can be dangerous when alcohol is not involved, but for someone […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
940K+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy