ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: The Burning Question From John Dutton-Garrett Randall Scene

By Leanne Stahulak
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hFk9m_0dXeyYjH00

“Yellowstone” Season 4 Episode 9 delivered a lot of key moments that will all build up to the season finale airing next week.

But one of the biggest moments definitely involved John Dutton and Garrett Randall. The two finally confronted one another at a local diner and the tension definitely thickened in the room.

John says he hasn’t seen Garrett since a judge sentenced him to life in prison. Garrett confirms he spent 30 years “in a concrete box” before he got out. But something about that line struck one “Yellowstone” fan on Reddit recently.

The Reddit user posted a huge thread of thoughts and reactions from the latest “Yellowstone” episode. And at one point, they did some quick math on Garrett’s prison time.

“Garrett spent 30 years in prison. Jamie’s 41, so that means Garrett’s been out for 10 years. Has he just been welding fence pipe all this time? Why didn’t he take his revenge against John sooner? Has he been keeping tabs on John and Jamie this whole time, saving up his pennies to finance the big hit?” the user wrote in their post.

Why The Garrett v. John Drama Just Started Now on ‘Yellowstone’

Until this “Yellowstone” scene, we had no idea that Garrett even had a bone to pick with John. But the ex-con revealed that John could’ve told the judge the truth about Jamie’s mother becoming a drug addict. John rebutted by saying Garrett turned her into an addict and killed her for it. But Garrett clearly sees John as the one who put him behind bars.

So, why wouldn’t he take revenge sooner? We already know Garrett had a connection with Terrell Riggins in prison because they were cellmates. So was it just about the money? It likely took a lot of cash to finance a hit that big (an office explosion and two gunfights in public areas).

Or maybe, during the first nine years or so he was out of prison, Garrett realized that Jamie felt happy and content with his adopted family. Killing John for Garrett’s personal vendetta would only hurt Jamie when he was happy to be a Dutton. But over the last four seasons of “Yellowstone,” John and Jamie have slowly grown further and further apart.

Maybe Garrett bided his time until the separation between Jamie and John was final. That seemed to happen during Season 3 when Jamie insisted on getting to know his biological father more. Garrett saw it as the opportunity he needed to eliminate John from the picture and secure his son’s future as the owner of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

So maybe those ten years out of prison were spent watching and waiting patiently. Garrett clearly knows how to play the long game, and based on his words to Jamie earlier this “Yellowstone” season, we know he’s going to come for the Duttons again someday. We can only hope that they’ll be ready for it.

Comments / 6

JoAnn Doyle
10h ago

Rip take Garrett to the train station, he has only thing on his mind, that is to get back at John Dutton, he doesn't care about Jamie at all

Reply
2
Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: Fans Talk Rip Unleashing Hell If He Learns Beth’s Secret

Shine up your boots and put on your best cowboy hat because another brand new episode of “Yellowstone” is nearly here. With the most recent episode, we have reached the midway point in “Yellowstone’s” fourth season. As we begin the back half of season four, we have more questions than answers at this point. One of the biggest questions we hope to have an answer to soon is just how Rip Wheeler will act when he learns Beth Dutton’s secret. It’s the subject of discussion in the latest “Yellowstone” Reddit thread.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Rip Learns Major John Dutton Secret in Tonight’s Episode

Fans of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” could be in for a real doozy with tonight’s (Sunday) brand new season. A new teaser trailer for tonight’s episode dropped earlier today and has “Yellowstone” fans cranking up the excitement. A lot of action is packed into the 30-second clip and it appears we could be getting some answers to long-awaited questions. One of the most interesting moments in the trailer occurs at the very beginning. John Dutton and Rip Wheeler are traveling to an unknown location inside a “Yellowstone” vehicle. John informs Rip that he knows who tried to kill him as a concerned look overcomes Rip’s face. Fans of the show can’t wait to see how Rip reacts when he learns of who tried to kill his boss and future father-in-law. We wouldn’t want to be the bad guys in this situation with Rip on a trail of destruction.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#The Burning
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Says He’s Terrified of Cole Hauser

While speaking about last night’s episode of Yellowstone, Jimmy actor Jefferson White amusingly admitted to being terrified of co-star Cole Hauser. In this week’s “Stories From the Bunkhouse,” White is joined by Ryan actor Ian Bohen and Denim Richards who portrays Colby on the hit Paramount series. The three men touched on all things Season 4, Episode 7, which aired on Sunday night.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: One Ranch Hand Got Fired Despite Being Branded

Things escalated quickly on “Yellowstone” last night, causing John Dutton to make a firm decision that affects one branded bunkhouse member. Lloyd stabbed Walker, causing John and Rip to make an example out of him towards the end of the episode. But before that happened, John told Rip that he was enforcing a new rule. And there would be no exceptions to this rule: No girls in the bunkhouse.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon Explains Why Hugging Cole Hauser Was ‘Awkward’

Most “Yellowstone” fans wouldn’t call Rip Wheeler the “touchy-feely” type. But during Episode 7, a heartwarming moment occurred between him and Teeter. Previously, the ranch hand got the boot because John Dutton ordered all women out of the bunkhouse. But Teeter fought for her case, approaching John and Rip to tell him why she deserved to stay. John soon learned she was branded, and he couldn’t very well kick her off the ranch after she dedicated her life to it.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
countryliving.com

Yellowstone Fans Aren’t Happy About a Character Leaving the Ranch

Yellowstone’s recent sixth episode featured the kind of prideful fistfights and filial tension found only in the spiciest of telenovelas: Lloyd and Walker finally threw down, while Jamie stood up to his father, Garret Randall, who promptly sat down and made Jamie cry—seriously, what are we watching this season? The episode’s real casualty, however, was fan-favorite Teeter, who did nothing wrong, has only been badass, and yet finds herself packing her bags.
TV SERIES
Decider

‘Yellowstone’ Star Piper Perabo Says A Romance Between Summer And John Is “Possible”

After her memorable introduction in last week’s episode of Yellowstone—not many people walk away after being a part of a group that throws a rock a Dutton—protestor Piper Perabo’s Summer Higgins continues to shake things up in “I Want To Be Him,” the sixth episode of the fourth season. After spending a platonic night on the Yellowstone ranch with John Dutton (Kevin Costner), Summer is minding her own business in the kitchen the next morning when Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) happens upon her. In classic Beth Dutton form, she threatens Summer, who only backs down after Beth brandishes a knife. Thank goodness John was there to break them up!
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Think Beth Dutton Finally Got What She Had Coming

Fans of the hit western television series Yellowstone certainly love to speculate. And, the moments after a brand new episode are especially exciting as fans of the popular series come together to discuss the major moments after they unfold. Especially when some major things are going down in the relationships between two of our favorite Dutton characters.
TV SERIES
outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Crucial Character Dies As Episode 8 Ends

Alright, the new episode of Yellowstone just came to a close and there is a lot to unpack, especially that gunfight at the end of the episode. Be warned, SPOILERS are ahead. John Dutton and Rip met up to talk with Sheriff Haskell. They wanted to tell him they know who tried to kill him and they are planning on trying to make that person pay as much as possible. It won’t be easy getting to them in prison.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

343K+
Followers
35K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy