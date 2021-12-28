Tulsa’s Decopolis files a missing dinosaur report

Dinosaur stolen from midtown Tulsa Decopolis store

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Decopolis store says someone stole their dinosaur statue from outside their store near Route 66 and Peoria Sunday night.

The eclectic gift store posted surveillance video from more than one angle showing the thief steal the Deinonychus dino, which is a smaller dinosaur with a large talon on its hind feet.

The video shows someone walking up in what appears to be a black ski mask. The thief is accompanied by a black dog. Moments later,you can see the dinosaur shaking on its stand before another camera shows the thief with the dinosaur on his back.

©2021 Cox Media Group