New Balance’s Latest Fresh Foam X 860v12 Shoe Is Built for Your Smoothest Workout Yet

Calling all fitness junkies. New Balance recently released the twelfth iteration of its popular 860 running shoe , and it’s worth adding to your lineup.

Dubbed the Fresh Foam X 860v12, the silhouette has a few main updates that make it great for everyday and long distance runs, as well cross-training activities. First, it offers up an even softer midsole than past versions and boosts energy return equipped with Fresh Foam X — a plusher, more responsive version of the brand’s signature cushioning technology. Additionally, the 860v12 includes a supportive medial post for enhanced stability and trades the Ultra-Heel found in the v11 for a classic heel counter to minimize heel movement. Adding to the model wearability is a double knit upper that’s super lightweight and breathable, but also extra supportive thanks to new embroidered details.

As usual, New Balance has come through with bright finishes that are super fresh and sporty. For men , there are five colorway options ranging from adventurous teal and neon to more traditional gray and white palettes. For women , there are also five colorways, including an eye-catching frosty blue and mango combination. (While the Fresh Foam X 860v12 hasn’t been updated for kids just yet, the 860v11 is available in a large range of sizes and colorways for children.)

The new model is priced at $134.99, making it a great gift option for both casual and dedicated marathon runners and the gym rats in your life. Shop some fun colorways of the style below, and scope all that are available now on New Balance.com .

New Balance Men's Fresh Foam X 860v12 Running Shoe

New Balance Men's Fresh Foam X 860v12 Running Shoe

New Balance Women's Fresh Foam X 860v12 Running Shoe

New Balance Women's Fresh Foam X 860v12 Running Shoe