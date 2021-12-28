ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KZTV 10

Blood bank seeking donors during holiday season

By Taylor Alanis
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=330z39_0dXexvnf00

Approaching the new year, The Coastal Bend Blood Center is in need of more donors.

Ashley Ramirez, the center’s community outreach and education coordinator, said more tragedies are expected during the holidays so it’s vital to have enough blood to save lives that could be in jeopardy.

In order for their shelves to stay stocked, 150 people must register to donate blood a day.

Anyone donating blood until Sunday, January 2 will be entered to win a $1,000 Visa gift card.

The blood mobile will be at several cities across the Coastal Bend the last week of December.

Tuesday

  • La Palmera Mall 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.
  • Walmart Supercenter in Rockport 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
  • Walmart in Kingsville 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Walmart in Calallen/5 points 10 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.
  • TLC Medical Tower 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Wednesday

  • La Palmera Mall 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.
  • Leopard Square LLC 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
  • Walmart Aransas Pass 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
  • Dave Odem Learning Center- Sinton 1:30 p.m.- 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

  • La Palmera Mall 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.
  • Alice Walmart 10 a.m- 2 p.m.
  • Beeville Walmart 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Walmart Rockport 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Friday

  • Kohl’s on Saratoga 9 a.m.- 11 a.m.
  • Walmart in Flour Bluff 9 a.m.- 11 a.m.
  • Walmart on 4109 Staples 9 a.m.- 11 a.m.
  • Walmart Calallen/ 5 points 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Sunday

  • Walmart Alice 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.
  • Walmart Portland 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Donors must be bring their I.D., be in general good health, be 17 years of age or older, can’t be pregnant and weigh at least 110 pounds. For more qualifications and how to register, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walmart Supercenter#Blood Bank#Staples#Charity#Visa#Calallen 5#La Palmera#Aransas Pass
KZTV 10

Woman convicted for driving over holiday decorations

A 38-year-old woman has been sentenced to 15 months in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities after she was convicted of running over displays that were part of the "Christmas at the Beach" drive-through light celebration at Rockport Beach last December.
KZTV 10

KZTV 10

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
504K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KZTV 10, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy