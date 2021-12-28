Blood bank seeking donors during holiday season

Approaching the new year, The Coastal Bend Blood Center is in need of more donors.

Ashley Ramirez, the center’s community outreach and education coordinator, said more tragedies are expected during the holidays so it’s vital to have enough blood to save lives that could be in jeopardy.

In order for their shelves to stay stocked, 150 people must register to donate blood a day.

Anyone donating blood until Sunday, January 2 will be entered to win a $1,000 Visa gift card.

The blood mobile will be at several cities across the Coastal Bend the last week of December.

Tuesday

La Palmera Mall 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Walmart Supercenter in Rockport 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Walmart in Kingsville 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Walmart in Calallen/5 points 10 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.

TLC Medical Tower 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Wednesday

La Palmera Mall 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Leopard Square LLC 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Walmart Aransas Pass 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Dave Odem Learning Center- Sinton 1:30 p.m.- 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

La Palmera Mall 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Alice Walmart 10 a.m- 2 p.m.

Beeville Walmart 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Walmart Rockport 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Friday

Kohl’s on Saratoga 9 a.m.- 11 a.m.

Walmart in Flour Bluff 9 a.m.- 11 a.m.

Walmart on 4109 Staples 9 a.m.- 11 a.m.

Walmart Calallen/ 5 points 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Sunday

Walmart Alice 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Walmart Portland 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Donors must be bring their I.D., be in general good health, be 17 years of age or older, can’t be pregnant and weigh at least 110 pounds. For more qualifications and how to register, click here .