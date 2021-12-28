ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doja Cat gushes over how beautiful Zayn Malik’s face is

By Jovita Trujillo
 1 day ago

Zayn Malik has millions of fans, and we now know one of them is Doja Cat. The singer loves to go live on her social media platforms, and a few days ago, she thought the One Direction singer was one of the people watching her. Once Doja realized it wasn’t Malik, she started asking questions about the status of his facial hair before completely fangirling about his beautiful face, “Did Zayn get a beard yet?” She asked herself and over 10,000 viewers. Doja then found pictures of Malik and if she looked up his Instagram, his most recent photo is his beard in all its glory.

Doja seems to be into facial hair because she had a lot of questions about his beard. “Oh, he has a beard. I wonder if he’s grown it out a lot. You know?” Doja said before fully fawning over his looks. “Oh, what a beautiful face. That’s a good face. GORGEOUS,” she exclaimed before taking a big breath, “Wow, Zayn is beautiful. Good face,” Doja added. Now, there are thousands of people “pushing the Zayn and Doja agenda,” as one fan wrote on Twitter.


Doja and Malik are both single with some controversy’s in their past, so it might be a match made in Hollywood if they ever do find love. Dojo’s last official boyfriend was indie artist Johnny Utah, and they reportedly broke up in February 2020. As for Malik, he had a very public breakup with the mother of his child, Gigi Hadid following an alleged physical confrontation with her mother Yolanda on September 29th. The whole story is messy, and in the end, Malik was charged with 4 counts of harassment which he plead no contest to.

According to TMZ, Zayn was charged for allegedly berating Yolanda and pushing her into a dresser, which he denies. The “Pillowtalk” singer was also charged with harassing Gigi, who was in Paris at the time of the incident. Plus, he was charged with harassing the security guard after allegedly challenging him to a fight. After Malik‘s plea, he received a small fine and was ordered to take anger management courses.

Comments / 0

