Behind Viral Videos

Woman Scolds TikToker For Sitting Next to Her on Mall Bench in Viral Video: 'You're Rude'

By Sara Santora
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Comments / 48

Charlotte Chapman
23h ago

Why did she have to encroach on the woman sitting there? Manners do matter and if she was vaccinated, or has breathing issues, she may have been just trying to maintain distance.

Reply(7)
29
Patty Cook
20h ago

This young lady could of been more respectful. She should of asked . mall benches are not very long. But this girl has an attitude. And to film it with permission she crossed the line of invasion of privacy.

Reply(1)
25
Paganlass
7h ago

Even before the virus it was rude behavior. You should always ask. EVEN and ESPECIALLY in public. Jfc I swear people have lost all manners.

Reply
12
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

