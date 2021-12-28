ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana game vs. UNC-Asheville canceled due to COVID

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24JIYz_0dXexm6M00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g33P8_0dXexm6M00

The Indiana-UNC Asheville game scheduled for Wednesday night in Bloomington, Ind., has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Bulldogs’ basketball program.

The non-conference game will not be rescheduled, an Indiana news release said Tuesday.

The Hoosiers are 10-2 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten this season under first-year coach Mike Woodson. Their next game will be Sunday against Big Ten opponent Penn State.

For UNC Asheville (8-5, 0-0 Big South), the next scheduled game is Jan. 5 at Campbell.

Penn State also won’t play Wednesday; its game against Delaware State was canceled because of COVID-19 issues with its opponent. The past two games for the Nittany Lions were called off because of positive tests in their program.

Penn State has not played since Dec. 11.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
State
Delaware State
Local
Indiana Health
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
Bloomington, IN
Basketball
Local
Indiana Sports
Bloomington, IN
College Sports
Bloomington, IN
Health
State
Georgia State
Bloomington, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Woodson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Asheville#Covid#Hoosiers#Penn State#Campbell#The Nittany Lions#Gardner Webb Syracuse#Cornell Big Ten
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

31K+
Followers
31K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy