ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ole Miss men's basketball's SEC opener against Florida postponed by COVID-19

By Nick Suss, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40czjC_0dXexlDd00

OXFORD — Ole Miss men's basketball will have to wait a little bit longer to start SEC play.

The Rebels' SEC opener against Florida has been postponed because of a number of COVID-19 cases within the Gators' program. No makeup date has been announced.

Ole Miss (8-4) was scheduled to host the Gators on Wednesday. Now the Rebels do not have their first SEC contest scheduled until Jan. 5 at Tennessee. Barring a early rescheduling, the Rebels will not play their SEC home opener until Jan. 8 against Mississippi State.

STILL ALIVE:What Ole Miss men's, women's basketball teams need in SEC play to make NCAA Tournament

THE WOMEN'S RUN:Ole Miss women's basketball barreling toward SEC play on longest win streak in 2 decades

Ole Miss women basketball's SEC opener on Thursday against Arkansas has also been postponed because of a number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Rebels' program.

Contact Nick Suss at 601-408-2674 or nsuss@gannett.com. Follow @nicksuss on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Coronavirus
Local
Mississippi Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Local
Mississippi Basketball
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Florida Basketball
City
Oxford, FL
Local
Mississippi Health
Local
Florida Health
State
Arkansas State
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Coronavirus
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Miss#Basketball Teams#Covid#Ncaa Tournament#College Football#Sec#Rebels#Gators
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

857
Followers
515
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy