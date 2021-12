John Madden was offered one of the lead roles in Cheers, but he turned it down — because he worried equally the show would fail and succeed. The iconic NFL coach and broadcast legend died Tuesday. He was 85. Madden made a memorable appearance in the 1994 film Little Giants, in which he played a version of himself helping out Rick Moranis’ rag-tag youth football team. In an episode at the time, Entertainment Tonight dropped by the set and caught with the cast, including Madden, who admitted he did not love the hurry-up and wait of filmmaking. “The more I am around, the...

NFL ・ 20 HOURS AGO