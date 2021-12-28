ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Belt was a big winner in this latest expansion round. Looks like a

Cover picture for the articleMuch better conference than it was just a few...

But that is just it though. If the ACC had decided to remain at 12 members

Then VT would have played NC State and Clemson more frequently because the 2 rotating cross-division games would have completed a full rotation sooner. 5 is a smaller number than 6 (with 1 protected cross-division game) or 7 (no protected cross-division game) given that the ACC would still maintain an 8 game conference schedule.
If the ACC divided North/South, I would be calling the SEC and B1G.

Since Liberty & BYU are joining conferences,UVA is cancelling future games -- HOO86 12/27/2021 5:12PM. That would be terrific. It was Jim Delany who blocked that 7 years ago. -- HOO86 12/28/2021 6:13PM. Yeah, this is where I am at, get rid of the divisions, Delaney said -- Stech 12/28/2021...
Gentlemen, win some titles.

Fingers crossed GA picks the good guys and starts the B&G dominance. ** -- wasris 12/29/2021 08:20AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Pretty sure you can not run ball with 10 in the box

Not sure why UMD doesn’t just play with 4 DL and 7 LB’s all game ** -- PSUHokie8705 12/29/2021 2:39PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Yes - Mac was dominating then got the Fall.

He has some tough opponents in next few rounds as well. Mac is the #2 seed, the #3 seed Cam Catrabone is actually ranked #3 overall at 132, ahead of Mac (and behind #1 Bouzakis). Catrabone is a Soph phenom - already committed to Michigan. If they both win next...
South Alabama hits road to open Sun Belt Conference play

South Alabama’s quest for a Sun Belt Conference basketball championship begins in the Lone Star State. The Jaguars (10-3) open conference play with two games in Texas, at UT Arlington on Thursday and at Texas State on Saturday. Tip-off vs. the Mavericks (4-7) is set for 7 p.m. at College Park Center in Arlington.
