Topeka, KS

2 massive lottery pots could make someone rich before the new year

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
 1 day ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Feeling lucky?

The Kansas Powerball drawing on Wednesday, Dec. 29 could make someone $441 million richer. The Mega Millions draw tonight could make a lottery winner $201 million.

The cash value if you are a Powerball winner would be $317 million.

The Lotto America drawing for Dec. 28 is worth $5,560,000.

The last Powerball winner took home $699.8M on Oct. 4. The winner purchased their ticket in California.

Powerball holds the world record for largest jackpot set in 2016. The record $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

