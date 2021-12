Cannot take credit for this — props to zerbikit over on Reddit. Lots of handwringing around these parts, so this roadmap will help no matter what side of the fence you’re on. Personally, I’m in the camp where it’s always fun to cheer for something until we are mathematically eliminated, no matter the odds. And I’ve already gone through the five stages of grief for this season, might as well reboot it and work through the denial stage again for gits and shiggles.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO