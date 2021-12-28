Flyers A10 opener at Rhode Island postponed

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Atlantic 10 Conference has announced the postponement of multiple men’s and women’s basketball games for this week and weekend including both the University of Dayton men’s and women’s games at Rhode Island.

The women’s game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 1 and will now be played on Wednesday, Feb. 16. The men’s game will be rescheduled at a later date.

Both games were slated to be the A-10 opener for the Flyers.

Other games were postponed as well due to COVID-19 concerns. Four women’s games and five men’s games were affected with Dayton’s women’s game the only event with a rescheduled date at this time.

The UD men are now scheduled to begin A-10 play on Sunday at home against St. Bonaventure. The women are also slated to open with the Bonnies on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

