J.K. Rowling Is at the Center of a Year-End Poll Controversy

 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

If you’ve spent the past year hoping that author J.K. Rowling might change some of her more troubling opinions on trans women, you’ve probably had a very frustrating 2021. Rowling keeps doubling down on transphobia; it’s reached a point where organizations and sports with names linked to her work have opted...

Related
TVOvermind

The Hypocrisy Behind Snubbing J.K Rowling

At this point apologies from either side don’t feel like they would do much, since the doxxing of J.K. Rowling and now her snubbing from the Harry Potter reunion is plenty of evidence that a person can’t have a dissenting opinion these days without being pushed aside by those they helped to make stars. Think about that for a moment, and then hopefully more people will come to realize that without Rowling, there would be no Harry Potter, no franchise, no idea that people latched onto for years. A lot of people won’t want to hear this since they’ll have already come to one conclusion or another concerning the author and her stance on women’s rights and the issue that has brought this debate to where it currently sits. The fact that the core actors of the franchise have turned on Rowling in a public manner isn’t surprising at all, since if they don’t they stand to lose a great deal of their reputation otherwise. Whether they believe in what they’re preaching to others or not (hopefully they do), the fact is that they wouldn’t be where they’re at, in terms of the status that the HP franchise gave them, if not for Rowling.
CELEBRITIES
Pride Source

The Grossest Alliance of the Year? Dr. Oz Calls J.K. Rowling and Her Divisive Anti-Trans Comments ‘Brave’

Dr. Mehmet Oz, former TV show host and current candidate for a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, was taped at a private event making blatantly anti-trans remarks and standing up for anti-trans author and Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling, including her recent despicable comments. RadarOnline obtained a recording of the event and was the first to report on it.
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

Warner Bros. Seemingly Distancing From JK Rowling as Transphobia Controversy Builds

The four years that have passed since the last installment in the Fantastic Beasts franchise have not been without controversy. Wizarding World founder JK Rowling has come under fire for transphobic remarks while actor Johnny Depp was forced to resign as the dark wizard Gellert Grindewald amid the ongoing domestic abuse lawsuits with his ex-wife Amber Heard.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardian
The Independent

Return to Hogwarts: JK Rowling not ‘snubbed’ as she makes appearance in Harry Potter reunion

First looks at the long-awaited Harry Potter reunion special, Return to Hogwarts, reveal that author JK Rowling has not been omitted as early reports claimed. The forthcoming Sky production celebrates the 20th anniversary of the beloved wizarding film franchise with former stars including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. Tabloid reports claimed that Rowling had been “snubbed” from the production due to the controversy surrounding her views on transgender rights. Watson, Grint and Radcliffe had all previously spoken out against Rowling’s remarks.However, in a preview seen by The Independent, cast members discuss how much of an impact Rowling’s...
MOVIES
thebrag.com

J.K. Rowling doesn’t get to return to Hogwarts

Harry Potter fanatics rejoice! Your favourite characters are returning to the school of witchcraft and wizardry. But don’t expect to see J.K. Rowling. It has been 20 years since Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone graced our screens and made the boy who lived a household name. In celebration, Warner Bros. are reuniting the cast in what will be a nostalgic trip that is not to be missed.
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

Two Real-World Quidditch Groups Will Change Name Over J.K. Rowling’s Transphobia

The two top real-world, Harry Potter-inspired Quidditch organizations in the U.S. will seek to change their name in part over author J.K. Rowling’s transphobic comments, they announced this week. In a joint press release, U.S. Quidditch and Major League Quidditch cited their push for gender equality (including an in-game rule that no more than four of the same gender can be on a team) as a countermeasure to Rowling’s “anti-trans” remarks. “Both organizations feel it is imperative to live up to this reputation in all aspects of their operations and believe this move is a step in that direction,” the two said. Other reasons for the rebrand include the desire to expand into different sponsorships and broadcast ventures, something handicapped by Warner Bros’ ownership over the “quidditch” trademark. The two groups will commission a survey for input on their new names.
SOCIETY
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

JK Rowling’s name practically erased from new Fantastic Beasts trailer following transphobia accusations

JK Rowling’s name has been almost completely erased from the trailer for the new Fantastic Beasts film, only appearing in minuscule lettering in the closing shot.A credit to the author, who is a writer and producer on all three films, appeared prominently in the trailers for 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and 2018’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.The trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, released on 14 December this year, features Rowling’s name in the small print at the very end, rather than in large lettering, as had been seen throughout the other...
MOVIES
geekculture.co

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts Special Reunites Cast Members Without Author J.K. Rowling

Following the teaser for the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, HBO GO has released the trailer for the most magical class reunion ever. In this reunion special, familiar faces whom fans grew up with have returned – Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Tom Felton, Matthew Lewis, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, James and Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, and Evanna Lynch, just to name a few.
MOVIES
Washington Post

‘A woman is a woman, a man is a man’: Putin compares gender nonconformity to the coronavirus pandemic

During a wide-ranging televised annual news conference Thursday that lasted some four hours, Russian President Vladimir Putin, moving between topics including harvest yields, the coronavirus and military buildup on the border with Ukraine, veered into a discussion of traditional gender roles. He compared gender nonconformity and the push for trans rights to “new strains” of a “pandemic” much like the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
