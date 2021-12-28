ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

His dad was a pretty good PG at Temple too

By HokieBrazil Joined:
sportswar.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDoesn't have the length we want and need to play wing, and we are...

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Primetimer

Survivor 41 turned out pretty good, despite focusing more on its overwhelming number of twists at the expense of its contestants

"Let’s start with why Survivor introduced so many changes this season," says Riley McAtee. "Twists and advantages can be important to the show, especially if they are designed to put players in tough situations in which they must make dramatic decisions. This is something (Jeff) Probst understands well. 'Survivor is not about the twists and the advantages. Survivor is about the players. The game design is necessary only in that it forces behavior from those players,” Probst told Parade earlier this week. 'Every twist is designed with one simple goal: to force the players to respond. Regardless of how they respond, it will impact the game in one way or another. That’s what is fun about playing and watching a season of Survivor: their behavior. And strategically, twists always test your social stability in the game.' But the cacophony of twists and advantages can leave episodes little room for real character development, and that was often the case this season. As longtime Survivor writer Dalton Ross noted in early October, Episode 3 of this season was so consumed by twists and advantages that 19 of its 43 minutes—44 percent of the episode!—were used just to explain the various idols and advantages floating in the game. Add in all the time for challenges and tribal council, and there were only a few minutes left for any real discussion." ALSO: Survivor did winner Erika Casupanan a disservice by featuring her in so few confessionals.
TV SERIES
sportswar.com

Tool Time!!! I agree, it was a terrific show in the 90s

Without acting like Free Board tools... welcome QB Jason Brown. -- Joe Hokie 12/27/2021 4:14PM. "Free Board Tools" … that is some good stuff right there ** -- whatIpostlike 12/28/2021 08:52AM. The coach from Last Chance U? Didn’t know he had eligibility. ** -- 97Hokie 12/27/2021 9:31PM. You,...
FOOTBALL
sportswar.com

Let fact checker handle it. So reliable.

Unless Blumrick comes out throwing the first 15 offensive plays -- sacramento hokie 12/27/2021 5:05PM. I think we get another pass from our punter... talk about misdirection ** -- whatIpostlike 12/27/2021 12:18PM. Completions are required to be within the field of play, not in the stands ** -- DGHOKIE 12/27/2021...
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

That's because Mayo is supposed to taste like that

Won’t speak for Duke but Dukes mayo is my favorite next to making your -- SCHokie1103 12/28/2021 10:55AM. Hellmann's® Is The World's Favorite Mayo. Please make a note ** -- whatIpostlike 12/28/2021 11:16AM. Who gives a rats arse about the world- this is Virginia :) ! ** --...
SPORTS
Ok Magazine

Khloé Kardashian 'Thought This Christmas Would Be Different' Following Tristan Thompson Paternity Scandal, But Wanted To Make Sure 'True Had The Best Christmas Ever'

Khloé Kardashian is said to have had a "bittersweet" Christmas following Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal. As previously reported by OK!, Maralee Nichols sued the NBA player for child support. They reportedly hooked up in March during his 30th birthday celebrations, while he and Kardashian were believed to have still been together. Thompson has requested that a paternity test be done.
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
sportswar.com

Glad to hear the traditional fall/winter viruses are fighting back for

The Hawaii Bowl, my sick daughter and the line of the night. -- Maroon Baboon 12/24/2021 12:07AM. Sorry to hear about your daughter. I get sinus infections a lot, so know -- techer1983 12/24/2021 4:05PM. Glad to hear the traditional fall/winter viruses are fighting back for -- Hokie1992 12/24/2021 12:51PM.
PUBLIC HEALTH
sportswar.com

Virginia Tech Basketball COVID Shutdown And The Upcoming Transfer Portal Season

I’m just biding my time until the bowl game, and I really don’t have a whole lot to say. I’m on record as saying I’m happy with the offensive coaching staff, though we won’t know exactly what it will look like until we know who the wide receiver coach will be. My guess is that Tech is waiting until after Wisconsin’s bowl game (Las Vegas Bowl) to announce Joe Rudolph, though I don’t know that for a fact. As far as the defensive staff goes, I’m in full “trust Brent Pry” mode until proven otherwise.
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

But that is just it though. If the ACC had decided to remain at 12 members

Then VT would have played NC State and Clemson more frequently because the 2 rotating cross-division games would have completed a full rotation sooner. 5 is a smaller number than 6 (with 1 protected cross-division game) or 7 (no protected cross-division game) given that the ACC would still maintain an 8 game conference schedule.
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

Lofton

Read he is sick-do not think he is playing. Probably game time decision. ** -- njmachokie 12/28/2021 1:10PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
SPORTS
sportswar.com

Church advances with the 18-3 fall

Entering round of 16. On a collision course with Bouzakis in the final, hopefully. Edit: I guess Church got the pin,I thought maybe it was a TF. I assume the score was 18-3 at the time of the fall. [Post edited by KCDale at 12/29/2021 11:18AM]
SPORTS
sportswar.com

Anyone but covid.

I like to cheer for the other ACC teams. As long as they aren’t playing VT -- techer1983 12/28/2021 3:42PM. Pulling for the ACC to win, and the SEC to lose every game. -- EDGEMAN 12/28/2021 12:54PM. ^^^Good college football fan [in best Frankenstein monster voice] ** -- TomTurkey...
PUBLIC HEALTH
sportswar.com

Oh I agree there isn't a simple solution for the ACC

However, I do think a true zipper model is probably the best compromise assuming that VT and UVA are placed in opposite divisions and paired together. Also, if the ACC was willing to go to a 10 game conference schedule, then more people may be okay with the zipper model and keeping the protected cross-division game.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Community Policy