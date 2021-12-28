ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Anyone but covid.

By Roanokie
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI like to cheer for the other ACC teams. As long as they aren’t playing...

NFL
COLLEGE SPORTS
NFL
MICHIGAN STATE
Let fact checker handle it. So reliable.

Unless Blumrick comes out throwing the first 15 offensive plays -- sacramento hokie 12/27/2021 5:05PM. I think we get another pass from our punter... talk about misdirection ** -- whatIpostlike 12/27/2021 12:18PM. Completions are required to be within the field of play, not in the stands ** -- DGHOKIE 12/27/2021...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Virginia Tech Basketball COVID Shutdown And The Upcoming Transfer Portal Season

I’m just biding my time until the bowl game, and I really don’t have a whole lot to say. I’m on record as saying I’m happy with the offensive coaching staff, though we won’t know exactly what it will look like until we know who the wide receiver coach will be. My guess is that Tech is waiting until after Wisconsin’s bowl game (Las Vegas Bowl) to announce Joe Rudolph, though I don’t know that for a fact. As far as the defensive staff goes, I’m in full “trust Brent Pry” mode until proven otherwise.
COLLEGE SPORTS
If the ACC divided North/South, I would be calling the SEC and B1G.

Since Liberty & BYU are joining conferences,UVA is cancelling future games -- HOO86 12/27/2021 5:12PM. That would be terrific. It was Jim Delany who blocked that 7 years ago. -- HOO86 12/28/2021 6:13PM. Yeah, this is where I am at, get rid of the divisions, Delaney said -- Stech 12/28/2021...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tool Time!!! I agree, it was a terrific show in the 90s

Without acting like Free Board tools... welcome QB Jason Brown. -- Joe Hokie 12/27/2021 4:14PM. "Free Board Tools" … that is some good stuff right there ** -- whatIpostlike 12/28/2021 08:52AM. The coach from Last Chance U? Didn’t know he had eligibility. ** -- 97Hokie 12/27/2021 9:31PM. You,...
FOOTBALL
Lofton

Read he is sick-do not think he is playing. Probably game time decision. ** -- njmachokie 12/28/2021 1:10PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
SPORTS
Virginia Football Coaching Search: Thoughts On The First Hires & More

Marques Hagans, Garett Tujague and Clint Sintim are returning to the University of Virginia football program to work under new Cavalier head football coach Tony Elliott. What do we make of these retentions, and what’s next for Coach Elliott? Let’s take a look. MARQUES HAGANS. Even if it...
VIRGINIA STATE
But that is just it though. If the ACC had decided to remain at 12 members

Then VT would have played NC State and Clemson more frequently because the 2 rotating cross-division games would have completed a full rotation sooner. 5 is a smaller number than 6 (with 1 protected cross-division game) or 7 (no protected cross-division game) given that the ACC would still maintain an 8 game conference schedule.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Too bad, but works in our favor in a way

We're already 0-2 in ACC play. Were looking at another tough matchup, on the road at UNC. Starting 0-3 in league play was a real possibility. Now, instead, we get a much more winnable game next up vs Pitt. We're much more likely looking at 1-2 start now.
COLLEGE SPORTS

