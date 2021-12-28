Anyone but covid.

I’m just biding my time until the bowl game, and I really don’t have a whole lot to say. I’m on record as saying I’m happy with the offensive coaching staff, though we won’t know exactly what it will look like until we know who the wide receiver coach will be. My guess is that Tech is waiting until after Wisconsin’s bowl game (Las Vegas Bowl) to announce Joe Rudolph, though I don’t know that for a fact. As far as the defensive staff goes, I’m in full “trust Brent Pry” mode until proven otherwise.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO