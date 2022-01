Version 6.01 has arrived for Final Fantasy XIV, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is the first patch to hit XIV since the release of Endwalker, the latest expansion for the critically-acclaimed MMO. While fans will have to wait until the 6.1 update to experience the next Main Scenario Quests and the Island Sanctuary, raiders have a lot to look forward to in this patch. The first chapter of the Pandaemonium raid, Asphodelos, is finally here. That means new gear, new story, and new things to grind for. Here’s everything new with Final Fantasy XIV version 6.01.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO