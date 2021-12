Washington black metal band Wolves in the Throne Room have announced the cancellation of their 2022 North American tour with Full of Hell and Uada. To our beloved fans. The upcoming North American tour will be canceled due to personal reasons. We know that our most dedicated fans already have tickets, so we encourage you to get your refund now and have a bit more cash for the Yuletide season. This is a enormous disappointment for us all…but we promise that we have other plans for live Rituals in the works and we will see you in the New Year.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO