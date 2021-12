“Out with the old, in with the new,” does not really happen in the denim industry because the old is our heritage. However, reflecting on the past year, there was plenty of new. I coin 2020 as the year of uncertainty. This year, 2021, is the year of adaption as we dealt with hybrid work, restrictions and remembering to “go off mute”. As the year comes to a close, here are some of the standout TENCEL denim team moments from the last 12 months. Read more on Carved in Blue. This article is one of a series on Rivet from Lenzing’s Carved in Blue denim blog. From conversations with the experts behind the mills that make some of the world’s most-wanted denim to the global brands bringing novel denim made with TENCEL Lyocell and Modal to the market, Carved in Blue shares the stories of those whose roots run deep with denim. Visit www.carvedinblue.tencel.com.

APPAREL ・ 9 HOURS AGO