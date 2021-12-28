ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

This is the best Cowboys team since…

By K C Masterpiece
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IYrft_0dXettbh00

The Cowboys are NFC East champs for the first time since 2018. Is this Cowboys team better than that 2018 squad? Could it be the best team since their Super Bowl teams of the 1990's?

Kevin and Ari debate in the video above.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend makes bold jacket statement in Cowboys’ big win

Dak Prescott’s impressive play wasn’t the only thing turning heads at Sunday’s Cowboys game. Before Dallas destroyed the Washington Football Team in a post-Christmas blowout, Prescott’s girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, made quite the statement on the sidelines, courtesy of her “Cowboys make better lovers” jacket.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Nfc East#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Former NFL referee bashes missed call on Cowboys offensive lineman

Former NFL referee and Sunday Night Football rules expert Terry McAulay bashed a controversial missed call on the Cowboys first-quarter drive which ended with a touchdown pass to tight end Dalton Schultz. The third-down conversion led to a first-and-goal play and helped give Dallas a 14-0 lead over the Washington Football Team.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Refs somehow missed blatant Cowboys penalty on key play

The Dallas Cowboys caught a pretty big break Sunday night when the game’s officials missed what appeared to be an obvious penalty just before a Dallas touchdown. Late in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against Washington, the Cowboys converted a key 3rd and 6 with a 10-yard pass to Amari Cooper. Whether the play should have stood is a matter of dispute, however. Dallas center Tyler Biadasz could be seen downfield past the first down marker looking for someone to block, but the Cowboys somehow were not flagged for having an ineligible man downfield.
NFL
FanSided

Look: Patrick Mahomes gave Trevon Diggs’ son, Aaiden, his jersey for Christmas

Trevon Diggs’ son, Aaiden, rose to popularity on Hard Knocks for confusing Dak Prescott for Patrick Mahomes, so the Chiefs QB reached out on Christmas. Dallas Cowboys fans who tuned into HBO’s Hard Knocks this offseason are sure to remember the star of the show, Aaiden Diggs — son of cornerback Trevon Diggs — adorably getting Dak Prescott confused with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
NFL
On3.com

Ron Rivera addresses sideline fight between teammates

Former Alabama teammates and current Washington Football Team defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne got into a fight on the sidelines Sunday night. The duo was upset on the sideline over frustration in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys, and cameras caught the moment Allen threw a punch at his longtime teammate following a finger in his face.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones heartfelt message on John Madden passing

It is with a heavy heart to announce that legendary football icon John Madden passed away on Tuesday. Madden might be the most influential person in football history and has certainly played a huge part on the Dallas Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones. In a statement released on Tuesday, the longtime...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Taylor Heinicke gets brutally honest on Washington’s debacle vs. Cowboys

The Washington Football Team got straight-up embarrassed on Sunday Night Football. They had no answers for the Dallas Cowboys as they were routed in every aspect of the game. It was so brutal, that a mini brawl ensued on the bench as the Football Team had no chance to surmount a comeback. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke opened up afterward about what transpired on Sunday night.
NFL
105.3 The Fan

105.3 The Fan

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from Dallas, including the Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks and more.

 http://audacy.com/1053thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy