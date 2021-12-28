ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animated Children’s Series Based On ‘Lil’ Heroes’ NFTs In Works By Edgar Plans, Exile Content Studio & Curatible

By Denise Petski
 1 day ago
EXCLUSIVE: Exile Content Studio has teamed with Spanish artist Edgar Plans and Curatible to launch a Lil’ Heroes NFT collection inspired by Plans’ work, with an animated children’s series as part of a planned Lil’ Heroes entertainment franchise. The NFTs will launch in January, followed by a multi-phase roll-out, including the animated children’s series, a virtual metaverse experience, consumer products and publishing.

The deal is part of a long-term, forward-thinking strategy for Exile, a leading content provider for English and Spanish-speaking audiences worldwide, according to the company.

“This is our first foray into NFTs and we couldn’t be more excited about partnering with Edgar and Curatible,” said Daniel Eilemberg, president of Content at Exile. “We think NFTs can be a powerful way of building engaged communities around art, fashion and entertainment franchises, while rewarding early fans with real value and ownership. Building this franchise not just for, but with the community is a new way to think about the relationship between a studio and its audience, and one we’re excited to explore.”

The Madrid-born Plans is a contemporary visual artist whose works have been featured at key galleries and museums, including the Almine Rech in Paris, Brussels and Shanghai, the Moscow Museum of Modern Art and the Galeria Miguel Alzueta in Barcelona. He is best known for his colorful, expressive, and lively big-eyed, mouse-eared cartoon characters known as the Animal Heroes, which in his mixed-media works he places against urban backdrops of doodles and scrawl as serious social commentaries on racism and gender equality.

“I’m excited to be partnering with Exile and Curatible to bring this unique collection of NFTs to life,” said Plans. “ Lil’ Heroes is a collection inspired by the work I’ve created throughout my time as an artist, and I can’t wait to share that art with a new audience and explore how we can build on this franchise in the entertainment space.”

Curatible is a team of art collectors, who work with renowned international artists to create unique NFT collections based on their work.

“We are creating a bridge between traditional art and the digital world. And are happy to collaborate with a contemporary artist like Edgar Plans to help him in the transition into NFTs.” said Massine Benoukaci, CEO and co-Founder of Curatible. “It’s a real pleasure to collaborate with Exile and mix our expertise to build a real community, franchise and project around Edgar.”

Exile Content Studio recently co-produced Todo Va A Estar Bien with Diego Luna as showrunner for Netflix and docuseries Un Sueño Real , about Real Madrid´s women’s Football team for HBO with journalist Ana Pastor.

